Home Analytics Cognos Analytics Support
Get the most from your Cognos Analytics investment. Stay current, connected, secure, and supported throughout the entire lifecycle.
How can we help?
A person standing on a vibrant abstract pattern
Software updates
What’s new

Check IBM documents for the latest on Cognos Analytics. Use filters to navigate to the technical information you need.

Learn more Product lifecycle

View Cognos Analytics Versions, GA and end of support dates, policy type and eligible services, if any, to see if it’s time to download a newer VRM.

Learn more Ready to upgrade?

Use your Software Subscription and Support benefits to download the latest Cognos Analytics version or release.

Learn more
Support essentials IBM Cognos Analytics support

Open a case, download fixes, search for tech docs, view known issues (APAR's) to help you troubleshoot, prevent, and resolve issues for Cognos Analytics.

 Register with support

Access to IBM Support requires registration, an IBM Customer Number (ICN) and approval from your Site Administrator. Get started today.

 Connect with Cognos Analytics users

Take a proactive approach to problem prevention. Subscribe to support updates, security bulletins and flashes.
Additional support

IBM offers additional support options for Cognos Analytics across its entire product lifecycle. Choose the option that’s right for you.

Learn more about support offerings
Advanced support

A perfect addition to distributed software or SaaS offerings. Advanced Support provides prioritized case handling and reduced response time objectives on top of base S&S.

Learn more Extended support

An ideal option when the software version you are using is nearing its end-of- support date. Extended Support gives you more time to migrate to a newer supported version.

Learn more Sustained support

A must-have when you are running the last supported version of software withdrawn from marketing. Sustained Support provides up to 5 additional years to plan for what's next.

Learn more
Security bulletins

Go to Product Security Central. Search for ‘Cognos Analytics’.  Filter results by product, severity, or publish date. Act fast to mitigate and minimize risks.
Take the next step
Let’s troubleshoot
More ways to explore Documentation Partners Support Resources Community