Check IBM documents for the latest on Cognos Analytics. Use filters to navigate to the technical information you need.
View Cognos Analytics Versions, GA and end of support dates, policy type and eligible services, if any, to see if it’s time to download a newer VRM.
Use your Software Subscription and Support benefits to download the latest Cognos Analytics version or release.
Open a case, download fixes, search for tech docs, view known issues (APAR's) to help you troubleshoot, prevent, and resolve issues for Cognos Analytics.
Access to IBM Support requires registration, an IBM Customer Number (ICN) and approval from your Site Administrator. Get started today.
Take a proactive approach to problem prevention. Subscribe to support updates, security bulletins and flashes.
IBM offers additional support options for Cognos Analytics across its entire product lifecycle. Choose the option that’s right for you.
A perfect addition to distributed software or SaaS offerings. Advanced Support provides prioritized case handling and reduced response time objectives on top of base S&S.
An ideal option when the software version you are using is nearing its end-of- support date. Extended Support gives you more time to migrate to a newer supported version.
A must-have when you are running the last supported version of software withdrawn from marketing. Sustained Support provides up to 5 additional years to plan for what's next.
Go to Product Security Central. Search for ‘Cognos Analytics’. Filter results by product, severity, or publish date. Act fast to mitigate and minimize risks.