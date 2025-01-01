Home Analytics Cognos Analytics
IBM Cognos Analytics vs. Microsoft Power BI

Get relevant business intelligence (BI) features in one single solution with straightforward pricing

How Cognos Analytics stacks up against Microsoft Power BI

When selecting a BI solution, it's essential to prioritize business-relevant features, such as reporting, dashboarding, scalability, mobile and flexible deployment options with clear pricing, all backed by robust governance.

While Microsoft Power BI might seem like a viable choice, there are important questions you may be asking. Is Power BI free and does it meet my business needs?
6 reasons to choose IBM Cognos Analytics

IBM® Cognos® Analytics offers robust governance, advanced business reporting and interactive data visualizations all in one place. With AI-enhanced insights and predictive forecasting, you can make informed, data-driven decisions without switching between different products and services.

 2 Elevate your reporting with high-quality, custom solutions

Experience high-speed, precise-resolution reporting that enables you to customize layouts and queries to create professional content and analytics applications in your preferred format. Benefit from scaling digital distribution and scheduling capabilities, along with access to valuable analytical insights at no additional charge.

 3 Uncover robust governance, security and scalability

Leverage robust governance and built-in security controls you can tailor to your needs. Customize permissions and manage analytics capabilities while using a centralized source of truth. Plus, it scales as your business grows.

 4 Discover straightforward pricing for the clarity that you deserve

IBM Cognos Analytics offers upfront pricing with no extra fees for reporting services or data processing. What you see is what you get: no hidden costs, just straightforward pricing.

 5 Explore flexible deployment tailored to your business

Choose the deployment option that best suits your needs—Cloud as a Service, on-premises or hybrid environments—we have you covered. IBM Cognos Analytics can adapt to where your business operates.

 6 Tap into a broad, global partner ecosystem

IBM’s extensive partner ecosystem spans numerous countries. Cognos Analytics partners excel at delivering integrated solutions for finance, supply chain, marketing, IT, operations, sales, healthcare and education.

Register to get your 30-day free trial. Upload your data, create personalized dashboards and reports, explore data and predict future trends.

Versatile analytics tool with robust reporting features. IBM Cognos Analytics offers a comprehensive suite of tools for reporting, data visualization and dashboard creation. Raja S. Data Scientist Source: IBM Cognos Analytics Reviews 2024: Details, pricing and features | G2 Read the full review Powerful tool. Cognos stands out by offering in-depth, adaptable dashboards and reports. Khadija B. SAP Consultant Source: IBM Cognos Analytics Reviews 2024: Details, pricing and features | G2 Read the full review User friendly BI reporting tool. Over the years, great improvements have been made to the user interface. Equal importance has been given to the administrator console as well. Shravan L. Engineering Lead Analyst, VP Source: IBM Cognos Analytics Reviews 2024: Details, pricing and features | G2 Read the full review
Industry recognition
Companies of all sizes love IBM Cognos Analytics for its ease of use, data visualization capabilities, accessible interface and intuitive analytics. It was recognized with the 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award by TrustRadius and as a Leader in the Fall 2024 Grid Report for Analytics Platforms by G2.
Take the next step
