Get relevant business intelligence (BI) features in one single solution with straightforward pricing
When selecting a BI solution, it's essential to prioritize business-relevant features, such as reporting, dashboarding, scalability, mobile and flexible deployment options with clear pricing, all backed by robust governance.
While Microsoft Power BI might seem like a viable choice, there are important questions you may be asking. Is Power BI free and does it meet my business needs?
IBM® Cognos® Analytics offers robust governance, advanced business reporting and interactive data visualizations all in one place. With AI-enhanced insights and predictive forecasting, you can make informed, data-driven decisions without switching between different products and services.
Experience high-speed, precise-resolution reporting that enables you to customize layouts and queries to create professional content and analytics applications in your preferred format. Benefit from scaling digital distribution and scheduling capabilities, along with access to valuable analytical insights at no additional charge.
Leverage robust governance and built-in security controls you can tailor to your needs. Customize permissions and manage analytics capabilities while using a centralized source of truth. Plus, it scales as your business grows.
IBM Cognos Analytics offers upfront pricing with no extra fees for reporting services or data processing. What you see is what you get: no hidden costs, just straightforward pricing.
Choose the deployment option that best suits your needs—Cloud as a Service, on-premises or hybrid environments—we have you covered. IBM Cognos Analytics can adapt to where your business operates.
IBM’s extensive partner ecosystem spans numerous countries. Cognos Analytics partners excel at delivering integrated solutions for finance, supply chain, marketing, IT, operations, sales, healthcare and education.