Capitalize on high volumes of operational data to drive more informed decisions for smarter business
Drive continuous improvement in operations

Operations in large, complex organizations consist of a myriad of separate and interconnected workstreams, all of which generate copious amounts of data.

IBM® Cognos® Analytics helps you clean, combine and find new insights from your data. Create striking, dynamic visualizations and share across stakeholders with ease.

Get started with sample data, dashboards, reports and more
What you can do
Visualize hospital admissions

See how Cognos Analytics summarizes admissions across a hospital network in this dashboard.

Monitor bottle manufacturing

This sample dashboard demonstrates the state of bottle production for a fictional industrial manufacturing company. The dashboard demonstrates map, quadrant and treemap visualizations.

Explore educational operations

This sample dashboard displays information about educational outcomes, technology supplies and enrollment within a fictional school board.

Take the next step

Get started with a free trial of IBM® Cognos® Analytics or request a live demo with an IBM expert and discuss how it can address your specific business needs

