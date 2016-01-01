Get a more accurate picture of your customer demands and use data to drive customer satisfaction.
With IBM® Cognos® Analytics, you take advantage of built-in AI to ask plain-language questions and get better insights from data. Plus, you can optimize marketing investments with data-driven decisions.
See a sample dashboard that analyzes the performance of a marketing promotion.
This sample dashboard leverages client-side mapping to display 2016 website visit data in California for the fictional Sample Outdoors Company website.
This samples demonstrates client-side mapping in a report. Explore 2016 website visits by zip code in California.