Predict and manage risk, track claims and analyze large data sets
Improve risk assessment

Get actionable insights from vast data sources to manage risk, pricing or customer experience with data analytics solutions suited for insurance companies. Gain a competitive advantage and improve decision-making with an analytics solution offering:

  • Advanced reporting for detailed insurance data analysis and regulatory compliance.
  • Visualizations to monitor underwriting, premiums, claims processing and profitability.
  • Advanced analytics for risk management and actuarial analysis.

Usage scenarios

Business reporting Analyze real-time* claims data by location and inception date with IBM® Cognos®  Analytics.
Dashboards and visualizations Monitor automobile property and casualty (P&C) insurance data, such as policy details, policyholders, targets and claims data to improve user experience. Open dynamic dashboard
Data exploration Uncover the hidden drivers of customer lifetime value and improve customer satisfaction and retention with advanced analytics.
Predictive forecasting Forecast policy expiry dates with predictive analytics and update the teams to optimize renewal strategies.
AI Assistant Ask: What impacts total claim amounts or profitability? Get answers.
We provide more than 1,000 reports and dashboards for enterprise reporting to more than 500 users, and it’s growing. Max Jaiswal Enterprise Data Team Lead AIA Australia Read the full case study [Cognos Analytics’] ease of use scored very high in our evaluation. It’s also a more packaged, full-scale enterprise reporting platform. Christoffer Zielfelt Group Business Controller Länsförsäkringar AB Read the full case study
Additional use cases Banking analytics

Improve risk management, build actionable insights and better customer experience.

 Marketing analytics

Revolutionize how your marketing team transforms data into actionable insights.

Sales analytics

Transform how your sales team analyzes, visualizes and finds insights from data.
Take the next step

Sign up for a free trial or book a live demo and start bringing value with business intelligence suited for the insurance industry.

Footnotes

* Real-time for Cognos, it's the latest at report run time.