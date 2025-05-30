Reimagining insurance for premium growth and return on equity

We’re proud to share that IBM has been recognized as a Market Leader in HFS Horizons Research’s Insurance Services 2025 report. This recognition validates our approach to helping insurers not just adapt to change, but lead it, accelerating platform modernization, unlocking revenue from untapped data, deploying AI that delivers measurable ROI, enabling seamless ecosystem collaboration and redefining service delivery that creates competitive advantage.

As we move deeper into 2025, insurers are facing a wave of complex challenges: from digital disruption and intensifying regulatory pressures to data management issues, lack of standardization and growing concerns around fraud prevention and detection. These pressures are making it increasingly difficult to stay competitive and meet rising customer expectations.

As the only global consultancy within a major technology leader, IBM Consulting drives high-impact outcomes by leveraging advanced AI and a science-based approach to address the most critical challenges. We combine deep industry expertise with our AI-powered delivery platform IBM Consulting Advantage to deliver fundamental transformation and lasting change for clients. In fact, according to HFS Horizons, IBM is setting itself apart by combining industry-specialized platforms, end-to-end transformation capabilities and co-innovation models. We’re modernizing legacy systems and driving business outcomes through GenAI, embedded distribution, advanced analytics, and ecosystem orchestration. Our ability to bridge consulting, technology, and operations at scale positions us as a trusted transformation partner across both Property and Casualty (P&C) and Life and Annuities (L&A) insurance sectors.