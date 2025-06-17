Financial services

Turn complex financial data into clear, trusted decisions

AI-powered analytics for the future of finance

IBM® Cognos® Analytics empowers financial institutions to unify reporting, reduce risk and boost performance. With built-in AI, governed self-service and compliance-ready insights, teams in banking and insurance can act faster with real-time data.
Unified financial oversight

Get a 360° view of financial operations, from customer behavior to portfolio risk—across banking, insurance and investment lines.
Operational efficiency at scale

Automate report generation, streamline performance tracking and empower departments to act on real-time insights without IT bottlenecks.
Trusted, compliant reporting

Ensure consistent, auditable reports with secure access, data lineage and governance to meet internal and external compliance needs with confidence.
Governed self-service analytics

Enable business users to explore data independently while maintaining centralized control, lineage tracking and data quality across teams.

See IBM Cognos Analytics in action

Learn how banks and insurers use Cognos Analytics to uncover insights, automate reporting, and stay compliant at your own pace.

Usage scenarios

Insurance policy report with inception date details
Confident reporting for compliance

Create accurate, timely and audit-ready reports that support transparency in highly regulated environments. Cognos Analytics helps financial teams centralize data, enforce governance and deliver trusted insights aligned with internal policies and compliance expectations.
Screenshot of Cognos insurance dashboard for insurance use case
Personalize at every touchpoint

Unify customer data to build rich profiles across banking and insurance. Use AI to identify behavior trends, segment high-value customers and tailor offers—enhancing engagement while improving acquisition and retention across digital and branch channels.
Screenshot of Cognos data exploration for industry use case
Optimize branch and policy ROI

Monitor profitability by region, branch, product or policy type. Identify underperforming areas and reallocate resources to maximize value. With real-time dashboards and AI-driven forecasts, financial teams can drive cost-efficiency and strategic investment.
Screenshot of Cognos insurance forecasting use case
Stay ahead of risk and fraud

Detect fraud early and manage credit or operational risk with predictive insights. Analyze claims trends, credit scores and anomalies by using built-in AI, helping reduce losses and improve confidence in decisions across loans, claims and underwriting.
Empower users with trusted data

Enable analysts, branch managers and finance teams to explore data independently—without compromising governance. Cognos Analytics ensures centralized data control, versioning and security while making insights accessible across departments and business units.
Case study Swedish insurer unifies analytics Länsförsäkringar AB replaced multiple BI tools with IBM Cognos Analytics to streamline reporting, improve governance and empower 23 companies with consistent self-service insights across banking and insurance operations. Read the story

Learn more

Smarter insights for retail banking

Scaling analytics for 500M clients

Boosting growth through AI tools

How insurers win with AI today

