Improve risk management, build actionable insights and better customer experience
Book a live demoTry it free
AI-powered analytics for the future of banking
Empower teams with real-time* business intelligence suited for banking systems and financial services.
Analyze operational efficiency and product profitability and make informed decisions.
Use AI-powered advanced analytics to predict credit risk and get a competitive advantage.
Visualize high-level or detailed performance and key performance indicators.
Usage scenarios
Business reporting
Analyze banking loss events by business and risk management categories to optimize strategy and decision-making.
Dashboards and visualizations
Conduct risk, incentive compensation and other related banking industry metrics to make informed decisions based on data visualizations suited for financial institutions.
Open dynamic dashboard
Data exploration
Examine historical loss events to identify patterns or trends indicating systemic issues and use advanced analytics to get actionable insights for corrective business decisions.
Predictive forecasting
Mitigate risk with predictive analytics and forecasting to enhance decision-making for strategic planning processes.
IBM® Cognos® AI Assistant
Ask artificial intelligence (AI) to create a banking data dashboard or ask questions in natural language to get valuable insights from customer data and streamline data-driven decisions.
[Cognos Analytics’] ease of use scored very high in our evaluation. It’s also a more packaged, full-scale enterprise reporting platform.
Christoffer Zielfelt
Group Business Controller
Länsförsäkringar AB
Read the full case study
Additional use cases
Marketing analytics software
Revolutionize how your marketing team transforms data into actionable insights.
Sales analytics software
Change how your sales team analyzes, visualizes and finds insights from data.
Take the next step
Get started with a free trial or book a live demo with an IBM expert to discuss how IBM® Cognos® Analytics can address your specific business needs.
Try it freeBook a live demo
More ways to explore
Documentation
Support
Resources
Footnotes
* Real-time for Cognos, it's the latest at report run time.