Improve risk management, build actionable insights and better customer experience
Illustration showing IBM Cognos Analytics use case for banking
AI-powered analytics for the future of banking

Empower teams with real-time* business intelligence suited for banking systems and financial services.

  • Analyze operational efficiency and product profitability and make informed decisions.
  • Use AI-powered advanced analytics to predict credit risk and get a competitive advantage.
  • Visualize high-level or detailed performance and key performance indicators.

Usage scenarios

Business reporting Analyze banking loss events by business and risk management categories to optimize strategy and decision-making.
Dashboards and visualizations Conduct risk, incentive compensation and other related banking industry metrics to make informed decisions based on data visualizations suited for financial institutions. Open dynamic dashboard
Data exploration Examine historical loss events to identify patterns or trends indicating systemic issues and use advanced analytics to get actionable insights for corrective business decisions.
Predictive forecasting Mitigate risk with predictive analytics and forecasting to enhance decision-making for strategic planning processes.
IBM® Cognos® AI Assistant Ask artificial intelligence (AI) to create a banking data dashboard or ask questions in natural language to get valuable insights from customer data and streamline data-driven decisions.
[Cognos Analytics’] ease of use scored very high in our evaluation. It’s also a more packaged, full-scale enterprise reporting platform. Christoffer Zielfelt Group Business Controller Länsförsäkringar AB Read the full case study
Get started with a free trial or book a live demo with an IBM expert to discuss how IBM® Cognos® Analytics can address your specific business needs.

Footnotes

* Real-time for Cognos, it's the latest at report run time.