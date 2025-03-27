Intel® solutions on IBM Cloud®

Modernize your Intel workloads with a secure, reliable cloud partnership that solves for hybrid cloud journeys.
Close up of micro-chip
Intel® Gaudi® 3 on IBM Cloud

Unlock, innovate and deploy new AI solutions with Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud – designed to help you cost-effectively scale generative AI workloads with high-performance, flexibility in deployment, and open development.

Confidential computing with Intel® SGX and Intel® TDX is now on IBM Cloud VPC

Intel® Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) and Intel® Software Guard Extensions (SGX) on 4th Gen Intel Xeon-based IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC are designed to help keep data secure and tamper-resistant from both internal and external forces at all data stages.

Intel Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators Now Available on IBM Cloud

Learn how to unlock new AI solutions with Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud

 Intel and IBM Collaborate to Provide Better Cost Performance for AI Innovation

Learn more about the collaboration and its impact in our article.

 New Intel® Xeon® technology on IBM Cloud Compute

Learn how Intel® and IBM Cloud are committed to helping customers modernize and secure their HPC workloads.

 How Intel and IBM are helping enterprises accelerate innovation

IBM Cloud and Intel announce new confidential computing solutions, Intel Foundry Accelerator Cloud Alliance partnership, and a global summit series.

 IBM Cloud and Intel launch new custom cloud sandbox

IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC customers can now test the performance of 2nd Gen and 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors across a variety of applications.

 Read the blog
Data-centric by design Improve data persistence and security with Intel’s optimized technology for compute and storage.
Confidential computing with Intel SGX and Intel TDX

Help increase application security, help protect selected code from modification and help keep data tamper-resistant from both internal and external forces with Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) and Intel® Trust Domain Extensions (Intel TDX) on hyper-scalable virtual servers inside IBM Cloud VPC.

Deliver breakthrough storage performance

Intel Optane SSDs greatly accelerate storage performance, while reducing latency.  

Migrate workloads with trust and confidence

Intel Trusted Execution Technology (Intel TXT) helps ensure server trust when moving live workloads.

Have more memory at less cost per TB

Intel Optane Persistent Memory delivers cost-effective memory expansion for larger datasets and workload consolidation.

The Intel ecosystem on IBM Cloud VMware solutions
Migrate VMware workloads to IBM Cloud with your existing tools, technologies and skills. Integration and automation with Red Hat® OpenShift® accelerates innovation with services like AI, analytics and more.
SAP solutions
Employ high-performance infrastructure and solutions that enhance your business IT landscape. SAP on IBM Cloud is an enterprise-ready cloud ready to manage your security, reliability and compliance needs.
Red Hat solutions
Combine the innovation of a global community of open source developers, with unmatched expertise in industry models, cloud and AI to overcome challenges faster, and create better outcomes.
IBM Cloud Paks
Deliver the industry’s only hybrid cloud platform experience. Pre-integrated data, automation and security capabilities help build and modernize apps faster, across any cloud or IT infrastructure.
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC
Highly scalable, single and multi-tenant virtual machines you can launch fast for maximum network isolation and control. Intel Xeon processors help make it simple, powerful and secure.
IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers
100% dedicated, single-tenant bare metal servers for maximum performance, security and control. Intel Xeon processors help make it simple, powerful and secure.
Person typing at computer in their home office
Straker Translations shifts its business model
Straker implemented VMware vSphere on IBM Cloud to gain computing capacity for high-performance delivery without sacrificing scalability or controlling its move to deliver online translation services.
Overhead view of streets leading to a central plaza
Autostrade per l’Italia improves road management
Autostrade improved the safety of 4,000 bridges and flyovers in Italy with the help of IBM Cloud Paks, our hybrid cloud software system built on a foundation of Intel® Xeon® technology.
IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers Intel® Xeon® E-2174G
This configuration has 4 cores at 3.80 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SATA x 1, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4210
This configuration has 20 cores at 2.20 GHz, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SATA x 1, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260
This configuration has 48 cores, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SATA x 1, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC Balanced: bx2d-2x8
This configuration has 2 vCPUs (Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260), 8 GiB RAM, 3 Gbps, and 1 x 75 GB.
Compute: cx2d-8x16
This configuration has 8 vCPUs (Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260), 16 GiB RAM, 12 Gbps, and 1 x 300 GB.
Memory: mx2d-8x64
This configuration has 8 vCPUs (Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260), 64 GiB RAM, 12 Gbps, and 1 x 300 GB.
IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC Intel® Xeon® 8260 Compute: cx2-metal-96x192
This configuration has 96 vCPUs, 192 GB RAM, 100 Gbps bandwidth, and 1 x 960 GB.
Intel® Xeon® 8260 Balanced: bx2d-metal-96x384
This configuration has 96 vCPUs; 384 GB RAM;100 Gbps bandwidth; and 1 x 960 GB, 8 x 3200 GB local disk.
Intel® Xeon® 8260 Balanced: bx2d-metal-192x768
This configuration has 192 vCPUs, 768 GB RAM, 100 Gbps bandwidth, and 1 x 960 GB local disk.
SAP-certified servers Intel® Xeon® E-2174G
This configuration has 4 cores, 3.80 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SATA x 1, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.
Intel® Xeon® Silver 4210
This configuration has 20 cores, 2.20 GHz, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SATA x 1, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.
Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260
This configuration has 48 cores, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SATA x 1, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.
HPC servers Intel® Xeon® Gold 5218
This configuration has an NVIDIA T4 graphics card, 32 cores, 2.30 GHz, 32 GB RAM, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.
Intel® Xeon® 6284
This configuration has an NVIDIA T4 graphics card, 40 cores, 2.50 GHz, 32 GB RAM, and 20 TB free bandwidth¹.
GPU: gx2-16x128x2v
This configuration has 16 vCPUs (Intel Xeon Platinum 8260), 2 x v100 NVIDIA GPUs, and 1278 GiB RAM.
Next steps

Unlock new opportunities with trusted solutions to take your data further with IBM and Intel®.

