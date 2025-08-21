The European Union Cloud Code of Conduct (EU Cloud CoC) requirements enable Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) to demonstrate their capability to comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The EU Cloud CoC includes a governance section designed to support the effective and transparent implementation, management and evolution of the Code. As a result of the positive opinion issued by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), the Code was officially approved by the Belgian Data Protection Authority in May 2021.

The EU Cloud CoC has been instrumental in aligning the cloud sector with rigorous technical and organizational measures for effective GDPR implementation. Apart from serving as an evidence of GDPR compliance for cloud service providers, this unique tool is a significant safeguard for cloud users across the EU.



Reports and other documentation

IBM Cloud services that are verified as compliant with the EU Cloud CoC (Verification-ID 2023LVL02SCOPE5316)