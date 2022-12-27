IBM believes that the best outcome for business is that the current negotiations on the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union (“Brexit”) will result in a transition period and future arrangements which will support business. However, the UK could exit the EU and the European Economic Area, with no withdrawal agreement.

Protecting client data is of utmost importance to IBM. Your company may have agreements in place with IBM group companies providing services that involve the processing of personal data. In order to help ensure both your and IBM’s compliance with applicable data protection law, on the date that the UK leaves the EU, the following will take effect:

1. References to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the applicable contracts will include the UK Data Protection Act 2018 to the extent it applies. Other references to EU or EEA legislation will include any implementing or equivalent UK legislation, to the extent relevant.

2. The transfer of personal data from the EEA to the UK will be classed as an international transfer. To permit these data transfers to continue uninterrupted, the following applies to the extent that such transfer is considered a transfer to a “non-adequate” country under the GDPR: