Announcement IBM Cloud Object Storage is a Gartner leader 8 years in a row Learn why IBM was named a leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, for 8 years in a row.

Announcement IBM COS Wins Trust Radius Top Rated 5th year in a row Trust Radius, the most trusted B2B technology decisioning platform, awarded IBM COS 2024 Top Rated for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Cloud Storage, and Object Storage.

Whitepaper IBM Cloud Object Storage for better resiliency This whitepaper talks about how IBM Cloud Object Storage capabilities can help you improve your IT resiliency with efficient and predictable costs.

Blog Putting data storage at the forefront of cloud security The combination of IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage can help you keep your data secured. IBM Cloud provides cutting-edge solutions that enable innovation while protecting your valuable data assets.

Blog The recipe for RAG: How cloud services enable generative AI outcomes across industries At IBM, we believe that AI workloads will likely form the backbone of mission-critical workloads and ultimately house and manage the most-trusted data, so the infrastructure around it must be trustworthy and resilient by design.