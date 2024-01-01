Home Storage Cloud Object Storage Resources
Get a deeper look into IBM Cloud Object Storage with demos, videos, case studies, and more.
Demos and videos
Provision a new bucket
IBM Cloud Object Storage Differentiators
Webcasts

Discover practical strategies to optimize storage resources by liberating prime storage space, thereby fostering more efficient resource allocation.
Growing your business and data securely at scale in the age of cyber threats and hackers

Protect, Store, Restore: Backup to IBM Cloud Object Storage Made Simple
Case studies Ricoh Company, Ltd

Ricoh USA unites with IBM to move insurance giant’s workloads to IBM Power Virtual Server in the cloud.

 Skåne University Hospital

This Swedish hospital used IBM Cloud Object Storage to gather and retain as much surgical information as possible.

 Comtelsat Cloud Public Sector Broadcasting | IBM

Comtelsat using IBM Cloud with IBM Cloud Object Storage to provide broadcasters resilient IT platforms that can deliver petabytes of video smoothly and reliably.
Announcements, Whitepaper & Blogs IBM Cloud Object Storage is a Gartner leader 8 years in a row

Learn why IBM was named a leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, for 8 years in a row.

 IBM COS Wins Trust Radius Top Rated 5th year in a row

Trust Radius, the most trusted B2B technology decisioning platform, awarded IBM COS 2024 Top Rated for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Cloud Storage, and Object Storage.

 IBM Cloud Object Storage for better resiliency

This whitepaper talks about how IBM Cloud Object Storage capabilities can help you improve your IT resiliency with efficient and predictable costs.

 Putting data storage at the forefront of cloud security

The combination of IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage can help you keep your data secured. IBM Cloud provides cutting-edge solutions that enable innovation while protecting your valuable data assets.

 The recipe for RAG: How cloud services enable generative AI outcomes across industries

At IBM, we believe that AI workloads will likely form the backbone of mission-critical workloads and ultimately house and manage the most-trusted data, so the infrastructure around it must be trustworthy and resilient by design.

 Introducing Anycloud Backup 365

Announcing the availability of a new Managed Service for Microsoft 365 (M365) customers. the Anycloud Backup 365 (ACB365) offering on the IBM Cloud Marketplace.
