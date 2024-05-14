For a decade, any.cloud offered hosting provider services on its own infrastructure at company headquarters in Denmark. Specializing in business continuity and security, its highly skilled team developed software, maintained all hardware and managed system availability. But, over time, it became clear that a move to a cloud service provider was essential to business growth.

To expand to an international market, any.cloud needed to deliver services from multiple points of presence. “For example, if you are a Brazilian company, you wouldn’t want to back up to a Danish infrastructure,” explains Benjamin Falk Elveng, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of any.cloud. “It would take too long with too much latency. So it was very important for us to deliver a local solution.”

After researching cloud providers, any.cloud chose IBM. Although any.cloud’s management found public clouds easy to use, they did not meet any.cloud standards for security and data placement. Additionally, public clouds were not able to deliver the performance guarantees and on-demand scalability any.cloud needed to serve its customers. The company also needed to maintain its commitment to quality by continuing to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO), International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3402-II and Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) standards.

“When I founded a hosting business, one of my main objectives was to sleep tight at night,” says Gregor Frimodt-MØller, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of any.cloud. “Preventing data loss and breaches was critical to keeping me from turning into a nervous wreck. We value our client relationships, and more than 20 percent of our customers have been with us for more than a decade. Moving to a cloud service provider meant losing control and placing our trust outside of our own company. We put a lot of thought into how we were going to deliver our services and who would be the best partner for us, which is why we chose IBM Cloud.”