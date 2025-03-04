Organizations in sectors like healthcare, finance and content media often face challenges with slow and expensive online data transfers due to massive data volumes, limited bandwidth and tight budgets. Physical devices present a faster and more cost-efficient alternative for data migration when network and/or regulatory constraints preclude network migration. They ensure reliable transfer in areas with poor internet connectivity and satisfy security and compliance requirements, particularly in heavily regulated industries.

Physical data transfer devices expedite data migration to the cloud, minimizing downtime during projects. They also facilitate seamless data movement between on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Moreover, for organizations concerned about data location, physical devices offer greater control over transfer, addressing data sovereignty concerns effectively.