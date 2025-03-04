4 March 2025
Organizations in sectors like healthcare, finance and content media often face challenges with slow and expensive online data transfers due to massive data volumes, limited bandwidth and tight budgets. Physical devices present a faster and more cost-efficient alternative for data migration when network and/or regulatory constraints preclude network migration. They ensure reliable transfer in areas with poor internet connectivity and satisfy security and compliance requirements, particularly in heavily regulated industries.
Physical data transfer devices expedite data migration to the cloud, minimizing downtime during projects. They also facilitate seamless data movement between on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Moreover, for organizations concerned about data location, physical devices offer greater control over transfer, addressing data sovereignty concerns effectively.
The Seagate Lyve Solution is a comprehensive platform tailored for efficient data management across diverse environments. It addresses the challenges posed by large data volumes by providing scalability and security. With its unified approach, Lyve Mobile simplifies data organization and movement across various storage platforms, including on-premises, edge devices, and the cloud. Key features include seamless data mobility, advanced analytics, data protection measures and customizable workflows. By using Lyve Mobile, organizations can unlock the full potential of their data assets while ensuring scalability, security and flexibility in modern data environments.
Here's an overview of its key features and capabilities:
This collaboration introduces a comprehensive data transfer service that bridges the gap between edge devices or on-premises systems and the cloud using IBM Cloud® Object Storage. It ensures efficient, cost-effective and secure movement of data at scale, addressing the needs of data-intensive workflows across various industries.
Customers can access the Seagate Lyve Data Transfer Service on IBM Cloud with single invoicing and IBM® account integration, featuring top-tier service for our customers. This partnership offers a unique opportunity for IBM Cloud customers to easily transfer data into their cloud environments.