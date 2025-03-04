Empowering data beyond network limits: Introducing Seagate Lyve Data Transfer Service on the IBM Cloud marketplace

4 March 2025

Author

Kathy Wilson

Cloud Object Storage Ecosystem Solution Offerings - Product Manager, IBM

Organizations in sectors like healthcare, finance and content media often face challenges with slow and expensive online data transfers due to massive data volumes, limited bandwidth and tight budgets. Physical devices present a faster and more cost-efficient alternative for data migration when network and/or regulatory constraints preclude network migration. They ensure reliable transfer in areas with poor internet connectivity and satisfy security and compliance requirements, particularly in heavily regulated industries.

Physical data transfer devices expedite data migration to the cloud, minimizing downtime during projects. They also facilitate seamless data movement between on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Moreover, for organizations concerned about data location, physical devices offer greater control over transfer, addressing data sovereignty concerns effectively.

Seagate Lyve Solution

The Seagate Lyve Solution is a comprehensive platform tailored for efficient data management across diverse environments. It addresses the challenges posed by large data volumes by providing scalability and security. With its unified approach, Lyve Mobile simplifies data organization and movement across various storage platforms, including on-premises, edge devices, and the cloud. Key features include seamless data mobility, advanced analytics, data protection measures and customizable workflows. By using Lyve Mobile, organizations can unlock the full potential of their data assets while ensuring scalability, security and flexibility in modern data environments.

Here's an overview of its key features and capabilities:

  • Unified data management: Lyve offers a unified approach to managing data across various storage platforms, including on-premises storage, edge devices and cloud storage. This unified management simplifies data access, organization and movement, regardless of the data's location.
  • Data mobility: Lyve  enables seamless data mobility, allowing organizations to move data between different storage tiers and locations effortlessly. This capability is beneficial for organizations with hybrid cloud environments or distributed data centers.
  • Scalability: With support for massive data volumes, Lyve Mobile scales to meet the evolving needs of businesses dealing with growing datasets. It can accommodate the storage and management requirements of large-scale data-intensive applications and workloads.
  • Data protection and security: Lyve prioritizes data protection and security, offering features such as data encryption, access controls and data integrity verification. These security measures ensure that sensitive data remains protected against unauthorized access and data breaches.
  • Analytics and insights: The Lyve portal provides advanced analytics and insight capabilities, allowing organizations to derive valuable insights from their data. These insights can inform business decisions, optimize operations and drive innovation.

How it works:

  • Select the Seagate Lyve tile to add the service.
  • Pay a flat fee based on the volume of data to be transferred (including shipping, project plan, logistics and import).
  • Seagate Secure technology, device tracking and crypto erase offer data protection for your data's entire lifecycle.
  • Top-tier support and status updates from start to finish.

IBM + Seagate Lyve Mobile collaboration:

This collaboration introduces a comprehensive data transfer service that bridges the gap between edge devices or on-premises systems and the cloud using IBM Cloud® Object Storage. It ensures efficient, cost-effective and secure movement of data at scale, addressing the needs of data-intensive workflows across various industries.

Customers can access the Seagate Lyve Data Transfer Service on IBM Cloud with single invoicing and IBM® account integration, featuring top-tier service for our customers. This partnership offers a unique opportunity for IBM Cloud customers to easily transfer data into their cloud environments. Ready to take the next step?

Explore the offerings on the IBM Cloud marketplace

Learn more Explore Lyve Data Transfer Services See IBM Cloud Object Storage Discover more on IBM Cloud