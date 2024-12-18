Leveraging generative AI on AWS to transform life sciences

The exponential leap in generative AI is already transforming many industries: optimizing workflows, helping human teams focus on value added tasks and accelerating time to market. Life sciences industry is beginning to take notice and aims to leapfrog the technological advances. Life sciences industry has—for decades now—moved from the traditional discovery-based drug development to target market-based drug development paradigm. Yet, it is burdened by long R&D cycles and labor-intensive clinical, manufacturing and compliancy regimens.

The industry is under tremendous pressure to accelerate drug development at an optimal cost, automate time- and labor-intensive tasks like document or report creation to preserve employee morale, and accelerate delivery. With BioPharma and Medical Device organizations increasingly adopting digital transformation and engagement strategies—combined with the paradigm shift brought about by the Covid19 pandemic—the industry is experiencing an explosion of digital data being created in the commercial, supply chain, clinical and pharmacovigilance areas of the value chain, and as well as in other enterprise business functions.

This digital data is coming at the industry in various formats, like unstructured text, images, PDFs and emails. The explosion in digital data—in combination with declining availability of skilled and willing human resources to ingest and process the digital data in a compliant manner—is forcing life sciences organizations to explore AI, machine learning and now generative AI technologies. Some examples of potential use cases for generative AI in life sciences include but are not limited to:

AI for Medical Legal Review (MLR) : Increasing globalization and exponential growth in digital marketing techniques has been putting strain on the already complex, time consuming and challenging process. generative AI has the potential to process digital content at scale and produce an effective MLR output, which can then be leveraged by the human marketing team, accelerating and simplifying the process.

AI for generating Clinical Study reports (CSR): Generative AI has the potential to create a "first attempt" report, which can offset 80% of human effort, accelerating the process, bringing in consistency and freeing up valuable bandwidth for other high value tasks.

Generative AI has the potential to create a “first attempt” report, which can offset 80% of human effort, accelerating the process, bringing in consistency and freeing up valuable bandwidth for other high value tasks. Adverse Event (AE) Narrative generation : This highly regulated, time-consuming task of generating an adverse event narrative requires highly regulated business functions and highly skilled roles within life sciences organizations and require coordination of manual, sometimes tedious, tasks that can produce potentially inaccurate or inconsistent results. Leveraging generative AI to augment human team capabilities presents an opportunity for Clients to reduce costs by 30%-50%, while accelerating time to market related to this process by at least 50% and improving scalability, quality, and consistency of generated reports.

Accelerate mRNA medicines design: Moderna, which has been leveraging machine learning and AI to advance the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) to create a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, is partnering with IBM to leverage generative AI to design mRNA medicines with optimal safety and performance.

Other use cases where generative AI models can help life sciences organizations unleash competitive advantage are:

Research & Development: Drug discovery & development, quality content creation and review, quality and regulatory intelligence, AE Narrative Generation, intelligent submissions, synthetic data generation.

Drug discovery & development, quality content creation and review, quality and regulatory intelligence, AE Narrative Generation, intelligent submissions, synthetic data generation. Commercial: Marketing content creation, patient experience, rep onboarding & training sales enablement and knowledge hub.

Marketing content creation, patient experience, rep onboarding & training sales enablement and knowledge hub. Human Resources: Create cob descriptions, skill requirements, create interview questions from a job description, assess candidates against a job spec, learning & teaching assistant, quiz creation, content creation and more.

Create cob descriptions, skill requirements, create interview questions from a job description, assess candidates against a job spec, learning & teaching assistant, quiz creation, content creation and more. Manufacturing : Quality control and inspection, operator / lab tech training conversational search through SOP’s, content creation and more.

: Quality control and inspection, operator / lab tech training conversational search through SOP’s, content creation and more. Supply Chain: Demand forecasting, supply chain optimization, risk assessment and mitigation.

Demand forecasting, supply chain optimization, risk assessment and mitigation. Summarization : call center interactions, documents such as financial reports, analyst articles, emails, news, media trends and more.

: call center interactions, documents such as financial reports, analyst articles, emails, news, media trends and more. Conversational Knowledge: Reviews, knowledge base, product descriptions and more.

Reviews, knowledge base, product descriptions and more. Content creation : Personas, user stories, synthetic data, generating images, personalized UI, marketing copy, email and social responses and more.

: Personas, user stories, synthetic data, generating images, personalized UI, marketing copy, email and social responses and more. Code creation: Code co-pilot, code conversion, create technical documentation, test cases and more.

We believe that leveraging generative AI-Automation can drive benefits in life sciences—including in regulated domains—and reduce cycle times for creating AE Narratives by at least 50%, based on work being done by IBM Consulting and the Pharmacovigilance group at a global BioPharma company.

In this blog post, we will showcase how IBM Consulting is partnering with AWS and leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs), on IBM Consulting’s generative AI-Automation platform (ATOM), to create industry-aware, life sciences domain-trained foundation models to generate first drafts of the narrative documents, with an aim to assist human teams.