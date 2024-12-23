IBM Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems

IBM customers are looking for a data platform that is open by design and doesn't lock them into a specific vendor. They want the freedom to choose the right engine for the right job at the right price and few companies can provide the breadth of workload coverage across open-source and commercial engines that we do. We are also committed to supporting a number of open-source projects and communities, from Presto to Spark, Iceberg and many more in the data and AI ecosystem.

Our customers live in a hybrid and multi cloud world. They run workloads that span across on-premises and every hyperscaler. They need to be able to easily shift and scale workloads between their on-premises and cloud environments. And they want to make sure that their investments, including their software entitlements, are protected when they deploy those workloads in the cloud. IBM commercial offerings, like our flagship Db2 database and watsonx.data run on IBM Cloud, AWS, and are expanding to new hyperscalers in 2025.

Price/performance matters to our customers—especially when they move from experimentation to enterprise scale. To achieve optimal price performance, customers are looking for fit-for-purpose query engines that allow them to cost optimize their estate by leveraging the engine that best fits the workload requirement. For example, our customers can ingest and transform their data using Spark, run interactive queries and reports with Presto, and even promote datasets to Db2 Warehouse or Netezza for high-performance dashboards and data intensive applications.

Our customers never look at databases in a silo, they are looking for platforms to accelerate time to value. Databases are an integral part of a broader data fabric, deployed across their enterprise. And, those customers are looking for partners that can provide a full, end to end solution that allows them to more seamlessly integrate, govern, and secure all data across the entire estate. For these customers, IBM provides the best-in-class Data Fabric solutions to cover their data integration, data intelligence, and data governance needs.

And finally, it goes without saying that nearly every one of our customers is looking at opportunities to integrate AI into their business, their apps and services. To accelerate their AI projects, our customers are looking for ways to combine their unstructured data, their PDFs and Word documents, with their highly structured, highly curated and sensitive data residing in their databases and their data warehouses in order to unlock that next generation of insights and outcomes. This is where IBM watsonx™platform shines, a unified data and AI platform with watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, and watsonx.governance providing a lakehouse and modern AI capabilities in one integrated platform.