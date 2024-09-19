How IBM is helping organizations accelerate their adoption of intelligent automation solutions

This week, we’re thrilled to bring together thousands of IBM clients, partners, business leaders and stakeholders at our annual Think® Conference being held in Orlando, Florida. For IBM, Think is all about how we support organizations in their digital transformation and help them compete in their markets via the use of technological innovation. There’s a great deal of uncertainty throughout the business world, but we believe IBM Think offers a moment for our collective industries to come together and discuss solutions.

As you’ve heard IBM CEO Arvind Krishna share many times, IBM is a hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence company. Today, we are witness to one of those rare moments in history—the rise of an innovative technology with the potential to radically transform business and society forever. That technology, of course, is artificial intelligence. So, how do we at IBM continue to provide technological solutions that tap into the power of artificial intelligence and leverage intelligent automation, all while bolstering human ambition for collaboration, creativity and innovation?

Ultimately, we believe the answer lies in the power of augmenting our own human intelligence. Empowering the desire for efficiency with the spirit of innovation and employing the technology to help organizations maximize their potential—all while applying AI ethics, which is a field of methods and practices that determines how we create and use AI and AI systems.

Today, you’re seeing business and IT leaders turning to automation to improve operational efficiency, employee productivity, customer satisfaction and, ultimately, business performance. But getting the most out of your automation initiatives requires the right focus, with a comprehensive vision and an experienced team to drive continuous value creation throughout your organization to help achieve your goal—more engaged, productive people focused on work that truly matters.

By working together to achieve new levels of performance, a client experienced a 70% reduction in the time required to open a new account. Another client saw a 250% increase in transactions lending volume over three years. The potential to realize up to 470% ROI over three years is possible.

As we enjoy IBM Think 2023, I’m excited to share a litany of new updates to our business, products and solutions that we believe will help organizations better identify and execute high-impact automations across business and IT to arrive at stronger business outcomes.