Tech isn't all just about coding. You'll design and work with a wide range of technologies and skills—from networking and systems administration to IT operations and automation.

Why choose IBM

We aspire to make a lasting, positive global impact on business ethics, the environment and the communities where we work and live in.
Promoting tech for social impact

We actively support initiatives such as Call for Code that bring technology to underserved communities. Working with partners like the United Nations and the Linux® Foundation on open source projects, we're able to fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
Driving innovation through diversity

We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing and celebrating the plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
Learning new skills every day

IBM has pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030. IBMers have also committed to achieving at least 40 hours of personal learning annually through our skills programs.
Life in Infrastructure & Technology
“I see a huge opportunity to learn from people at my workplace. In IBM Systems Labs continuous learning and adaptation is critical to success.”

Akanksha, Storage Developer

Roles in Infrastructure & Technology Explore a few of our key job categories. Storage Specialist

Design, analyze and manage the biggest and most complex storage solutions for our clients to drive performance and reliability.

 Available jobs Systems Administrator

Apply your Linux/Unix and overall systems knowledge to manage our servers while working with one of the most skilled open source teams.

 Available jobs Mainframe Technical Specialist

Code, maintain and scale our mainframe technology, which is critical for servers and applications that require high resiliency and agility.

 Available jobs Technical Support

Be responsible for understanding, narrowing down and defining the scope of clients’ technical concerns.

 Available jobs Site Reliability Engineer

Be in charge of combining software and systems engineering to build and run large-scale, massively distributed, fault-tolerant systems.

 Available jobs Networking & Infrastructure

Apply your knowledge and experience to monitor and maintain large clients' IT infrastructures.

 Available jobs
Featured Infrastructure & Technology jobs
