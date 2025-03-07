Linux Kernel Development: Behind the Scenes with an IBM Innovator

Collaboration is a cornerstone of the team’s work. They engage deeply with global open-source communities, contributing to upstream reviews and discussions just like any other contributor. This involvement ensures that their enhancements align with the broader Linux community’s standards and directions.

Moreover, the team works closely with IBM’s hardware and firmware developers, particularly when new mainframe generations are being developed. This collaboration allows for early access to new machines, providing a testing ground for operating system support while the hardware is still in development. It’s a symbiotic relationship where the hardware and software evolve in tandem, ensuring that by the time the product reaches the customer, everything runs smoothly.

Equally important is their relationship with Linux distribution partners like Red Hat, SUSE, and Canonical. These partnerships are built on years of seamless collaboration, ensuring that support for IBM’s hardware updates is synchronized with the latest Linux distributions. This early and constant communication is vital for delivering updates that customers can trust from day one.