Linux Kernel Development: Behind the Scenes with an IBM Innovator

At IBM, innovation is not just a buzzword — it’s a daily commitment, particularly when it comes to Linux kernel development for IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE.
In this behind-the-scenes look, we explore how a dedicated team of engineers are pushing the boundaries of what these systems can achieve, ensuring they remain at the forefront of enterprise technology. From integrating cutting-edge hardware to collaborating with global open-source communities, this team’s work is both challenging and deeply rewarding.
This is an exciting time to join them as they continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in enterprise computing.
The team is focused on continuous enhancements to the Linux kernel that support IBM’s evolving hardware. Whether integrating new I/O attachments like PCIe, NVMe, Ethernet, and RDMA, or adding support for new processor instructions, the work requires close collaboration with hardware architects. As new hardware features are developed, the team integrates them into the Linux ecosystem, presenting them through the device driver model to ensure they are seamlessly utilized by the system.
This process often involves working with architecture documents that are still being refined. The team must remain flexible, ready to adapt their code to align with evolving hardware specifications. The challenge lies not just in getting the function in working order, but in ensuring that these virtual devices perform close to the speed of their physical counterparts, all while maintaining the security and reliability that IBM systems are known for.
Collaboration is a cornerstone of the team’s work. They engage deeply with global open-source communities, contributing to upstream reviews and discussions just like any other contributor. This involvement ensures that their enhancements align with the broader Linux community’s standards and directions.
Moreover, the team works closely with IBM’s hardware and firmware developers, particularly when new mainframe generations are being developed. This collaboration allows for early access to new machines, providing a testing ground for operating system support while the hardware is still in development. It’s a symbiotic relationship where the hardware and software evolve in tandem, ensuring that by the time the product reaches the customer, everything runs smoothly.
Equally important is their relationship with Linux distribution partners like Red Hat, SUSE, and Canonical. These partnerships are built on years of seamless collaboration, ensuring that support for IBM’s hardware updates is synchronized with the latest Linux distributions. This early and constant communication is vital for delivering updates that customers can trust from day one.
IBM LinuxONE is an enterprise-grade Linux® server that brings together the IBM expertise in building enterprise systems with the openness of the Linux operating system.
The work done by the team extends far beyond coding. Their contributions have a significant real-world impact, particularly in industries where reliability and security are paramount. For instance, KVM virtualization on IBM LinuxONE supports some of the world’s largest financial institutions. These businesses rely on the team’s enhancements to manage large volumes of financial transactions with the speed and security that modern finance demands.
Moreover, the team’s contributions to the Linux kernel play a crucial role in supporting IBM’s commercial solutions across Cloud, Analytics, Finance, and AI. A notable example is their support for the z/OS virtual development and test environment in the cloud, which allows developers worldwide to innovate and test in a robust, scalable environment. This kind of support is essential for accelerating progress in these critical industries.
What makes this team successful is not just their technical expertise, but their collaborative spirit. New team members are expected to be good collaborators and effective communicators. On IBM Z and LinuxONE, quality and security are non-negotiable, so developers must prioritize thorough design and implementation.
An ideal candidate is not only skilled in development, but also eager to learn from experts on large-scale virtualization. The team values those who are committed to continuous improvement, always looking for ways to enhance their knowledge and contribute more effectively.
If you’re passionate about Linux and Linux kernel development, eager to collaborate with global experts, and driven by the challenge of working on systems that power some of the world’s most critical operations, this may be the team for you.
They are looking for individuals who can bring fresh ideas and a commitment to excellence, helping to shape the future of enterprise technology.
This blog post is based on an interview with a Senior Software Engineer at IBM who has over three decades of experience in virtualization and mainframe operating systems. Her contribution and insights have been instrumental in crafting this story.