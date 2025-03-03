Advice from IBM Recruiters

So, it’s that time again to start looking for a new job (or maybe you’re looking for your first job!) But let’s face it, we’ve all probably been there before! The countless websites to browse through, all the new places to upload your CV or resume, the endless hours spent searching and filtering jobs, and then after all that, cramming for the interview trying to make a good impression with the recruiters and your potential manager; it’s a lengthy, time-consuming, sometimes frustrating, process with one goal – land your dream job! We would like to help. With over three million job seekers applying to IBM each year, we asked some of our recruiters from around the world to offer some advice, tips and tricks for applying to IBM and potentially interviewing for the job you spent so much time searching and preparing for.
Here’s what they had to say:
First things first – get yourself organized! Before you even start looking for new opportunities, take a step back, reflect on your prior experience and your strengths and weaknesses, and visualize the type of job you’re aiming for. Then, tailor your CV or resume according to every individual job you apply to.
What does this mean? Pick out specific keywords from the job descriptions and use them in your CV or resume. For example, if you apply to five different jobs, think about having five separate versions of your CV or resume, each tailored and slightly modified with keywords from each job description.
Be short, yet creative. Be consistent, and take some time to review your CV or resume before hitting the “Apply” button.
Here are some tips from our recruiters:
Now that you applied to a job and are waiting to hear back from the recruiter, you have some time to prepare. Consider doing some research to get to know us a little better by reading our Careers Blog articles or looking at external blogs and forums.
Here are some insights from our talent acquisition colleagues:
You’ve got THE call you’ve been waiting for. You’ve been chosen for an interview! But now what? Well, after you finish celebrating (it’s okay to jump around with joy!) you should start to prepare for the interview. Review the job description again, make a list of your strengths, and think about what makes you the best candidate for the job.
Take a look at some advice from IBM recruiters:
Be curious and dare to ask your own questions to find out more about the role, manager, selection process, and company itself. This is not only the time to shine, but also to discover how this role fits into your career and whether the company’s values align with yours.
Here’s what some of our talent acquisition colleagues suggest:
We hope these tips and tricks from some of our top recruiters and talent acquisition colleagues have been helpful and inspired you to think about applying and interviewing for your dream job!
If you’re interested in starting, or furthering, your career at IBM, check out our current job openings on our Careers Website.
If you don’t see any open roles that align with your skills and interests at the moment, you can also join our Talent Network to stay informed about new career opportunities.
Good luck!!