Advice from IBM Recruiters

So, it’s that time again to start looking for a new job (or maybe you’re looking for your first job!) But let’s face it, we’ve all probably been there before! The countless websites to browse through, all the new places to upload your CV or resume, the endless hours spent searching and filtering jobs, and then after all that, cramming for the interview trying to make a good impression with the recruiters and your potential manager; it’s a lengthy, time-consuming, sometimes frustrating, process with one goal – land your dream job! We would like to help. With over three million job seekers applying to IBM each year, we asked some of our recruiters from around the world to offer some advice, tips and tricks for applying to IBM and potentially interviewing for the job you spent so much time searching and preparing for.

Here’s what they had to say: