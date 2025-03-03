Advice from IBM Recruiters

31 march 2023

So, it’s that time again to start looking for a new job (or maybe you’re looking for your first job!) But let’s face it, we’ve all probably been there before! The countless websites to browse through, all the new places to upload your CV or resume, the endless hours spent searching and filtering jobs, and then after all that, cramming for the interview trying to make a good impression with the recruiters and your potential manager; it’s a lengthy, time-consuming, sometimes frustrating, process with one goal – land your dream job! We would like to help. With over three million job seekers applying to IBM each year, we asked some of our recruiters from around the world to offer some advice, tips and tricks for applying to IBM and potentially interviewing for the job you spent so much time searching and preparing for.

Here’s what they had to say:

1. Get organized

First things first – get yourself organized! Before you even start looking for new opportunities, take a step back, reflect on your prior experience and your strengths and weaknesses, and visualize the type of job you’re aiming for. Then, tailor your CV or resume according to every individual job you apply to.

What does this mean? Pick out specific keywords from the job descriptions and use them in your CV or resume. For example, if you apply to five different jobs, think about having five separate versions of your CV or resume, each tailored and slightly modified with keywords from each job description.

Be short, yet creative. Be consistent, and take some time to review your CV or resume before hitting the “Apply” button.

Here are some tips from our recruiters:

  • Organize your documents. Always keep the digital version of your CV or resume handy, but also have a few copies printed out, just in case the interviewer might ask for one. It might also be easier to look through a printed version of the document in a face-to-face interview. Plus, you can also use the printed papers to take notes.” – Sash, India

2. Do your research and get to know IBM

Now that you applied to a job and are waiting to hear back from the recruiter, you have some time to prepare. Consider doing some research to get to know us a little better by reading our Careers Blog articles or looking at external blogs and forums.

Here are some insights from our talent acquisition colleagues:

  • “Apart from researching the role you applied to, make sure to also look into the culture of the company. An inclusive culture makes the work exciting and empowering!” – Diane, Philippines
  • The best source of information is IBMers. Find them on Glassdoor, Reddit, and our Life@IBM social media channels, like Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, and see what they say. They have first-hand experience about IBM’s values and culture.” – Luisa, Philippines
  • “The candidates who do their homework and come prepared for the interview always impress me. Make sure to do the research about the role you apply for. Your preparation will be noticed and set you apart from the other candidates.” – Artittaya, Thailand
  • “Look for companies that will provide not only an attractive salary, but also (and most importantly) an ‘emotional salary’. Things like company values, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, growth opportunities, and an environment that prioritizes the health and well-being of its employees. These will be the ‘ingredients’ that will help you grow both as a professional and a person.” – Paola, Costa Rica

3. Come prepared!

You’ve got THE call you’ve been waiting for. You’ve been chosen for an interview! But now what? Well, after you finish celebrating (it’s okay to jump around with joy!) you should start to prepare for the interview. Review the job description again, make a list of your strengths, and think about what makes you the best candidate for the job.

Take a look at some advice from IBM recruiters:

  • “First, make sure to maintain your confidence regarding your experience and knowledge. Then, review the job description as many times as you can. And finally, organize your ideas, having three or four selling points that make you stand out from the crowd in your mind.” – Araceli, Peru
  • Ask yourself, ‘what will I bring to this company,’ and come prepared to give the answer during the interview.” – Paola, Costa Rica

4. Treat the interview as a conversation

Be curious and dare to ask your own questions to find out more about the role, manager, selection process, and company itself. This is not only the time to shine, but also to discover how this role fits into your career and whether the company’s values align with yours.

Here’s what some of our talent acquisition colleagues suggest:

  • Treat the interview as more conversational, as if someone just wants to learn more about you and your previous working experiences” – Diane, Philippines
  • “An interview is a fantastic opportunity to not only ask questions about the job you applied to, but also about the culture, career growth plans, recognition opportunities, diversity and inclusion actions, corporate social responsibility activities, etc. Interviewers are always happy to answer questions.” – Angela, Spain
  • “Dare to recognize if you don’t have enough knowledge on a particular topic. Talk about how you have a growth mindset and a willingness to learn.” – Paola, Costa Rica
  • Ask your recruiter for feedback to help you identify areas of improvement that you can make before your next interview.” – Sabhyasachi, India
  • Try to find out more about the team you might be joining. Feel free to ask questions about the size of the team, how they work together, and what’s the culture like within the team.” – Didem, Germany

Wrapping Up

We hope these tips and tricks from some of our top recruiters and talent acquisition colleagues have been helpful and inspired you to think about applying and interviewing for your dream job!

If you’re interested in starting, or furthering, your career at IBM, check out our current job openings on our Careers Website.

If you don’t see any open roles that align with your skills and interests at the moment, you can also join our Talent Network to stay informed about new career opportunities.

Good luck!! 

