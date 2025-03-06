5 Things that Make the IBM Internship Programs Unique

Thousands of interns join us every year around the world, and they get to be involved in projects that bring mass impact to industries and society. So, what’s it really like to be an IBM intern? Here’s an inside view on why IBM internship programs are a unique career opportunity.
From day one of your internship, you are part of the team. We will encourage you to bring your whole self to work and ask questions with an open mind. We will empower you to share your unique perspectives.
Suhana, an intern from India, says IBM is “a place where every voice is valued, regardless of one’s position within the organization.” She appreciates teams’ encouragement to contribute her unique perspectives and insights.
Another intern from India, Pushkar, says every interaction with his colleagues further reinforced the notion that his presence and efforts were highly valued.
“It can be intimidating entering such a large company as an intern,” said Jordan, an intern in Infrastructure and Technology. However, she was surprised about how ‘small’ IBM felt at times and how everyone she spoke with was enthused and available to help him in any way possible.
In fact, interns have the unique opportunity to collaborate and network with full-time IBMers – whether it’s working together on a project, or even receiving mentorship from experts in their field.
India-based intern, Manan, says he was inspired by IBMers’ willingness to guide and mentor him throughout his internship. “They were always approachable, ready to answer any questions, and provided valuable insights that helped me grow both personally and professionally,” he said.
Jordan says she was comfortable speaking about her career aspirations with her manager. “He genuinely cared about my growth and development,” said Jordan about her manager. “As a result, he assigned me projects that aligned with my goals, and I received guidance from various mentors both in-person and remotely.”
Angie, an intern from Colombia, values the knowledge-sharing and collaboration she experienced working with teams. “The willingness and openness of professionals at IBM to share their wisdom and provide guidance is truly inspiring,” she said. Ultimately, this created an environment where she was comfortable and confident in approaching experts, thus allowing her to gain valuable insights and perspectives.
If you’re searching for an internship where you’ll find purpose in the work you do, then consider IBM — because interns get to work with some of the latest tools and technologies that are changing the way the world works.
“Before starting my internship, I anticipated a typical training program with pre-assigned courses on development tools and limited hands-on experience, like most companies offer,” said Sandra, an intern from India. “However, IBM’s internship surpassed my expectations and provided the opportunity to work on projects with real-world impact. I was pleasantly surprised to discover that the responsibilities assigned to interns closely resembled those of full-time employees.” We get interns immersed in our work. Romanian intern, Vlad, shares a similar experience to Sandra’s.
“From day one, I’ve been trusted with meaningful responsibilities and given the opportunity to contribute alongside my amazing colleagues,” said Vlad. “This has boosted my confidence to new heights and reaffirmed my passion for the work I’m doing.”
Continuous learning is a value that is deeply rooted in IBM’s culture and DNA. As an intern, you’ll get access to our ‘Your Learning’ platform, which offers an engaging and interactive learning experience.
Juan, one of our interns in Colombia, appreciated the opportunity to learn without limits. This allowed him to gain an understanding in different topics related to cutting-edge technologies used across different sectors.
But what about developing skills that are not related to your intern role? You can do that, too. Germany intern, Julian, put his skills to use outside of his role. “I had the opportunity to use my experience as a videographer not only in my intended role (Sales), but in a much broader variety of roles (Marketing, in this case),” he said. By expanding his learning to areas outside his role, Julian gained valuable and practical knowledge. Read more about why you should Never Stop Learning to Stay Ahead of the Game.
We foster a culture of belonging and allyship. Through mentoring, events, and volunteer opportunities, everyone works together to cultivate a truly inclusive culture.
When IBM India organized its Khel Mahotsav sporting event, Manan had the chance to participate. “This event provided a refreshing break from work and allowed employees to engage in friendly competition, while promoting teamwork and physical well-being,” he said. “It was encouraging to witness the company’s commitment to fostering a healthy work environment that extended beyond the boundaries of office tasks.”
Jordan was impressed by the excitement and fresh perspectives encountered at intern events. She had the opportunity to connect with peers who were in the same stage of life as he was. “The welcoming community, abundant opportunities, and remarkable flexibility I encountered reignited my motivation and deepened my appreciation for the possibilities that lie ahead. It is because of this exceptional experience that I am thrilled to announce my return to IBM as an IBMer this summer,” she said.
To view a list of current IBM internship openings across the globe, browse our Careers Website. If you don’t see a role that aligns with your skills and interests at this time, we invite you to join our Talent Network to receive updates on events and career opportunities.