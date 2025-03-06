5 Things that Make the IBM Internship Programs Unique

“It can be intimidating entering such a large company as an intern,” said Jordan, an intern in Infrastructure and Technology. However, she was surprised about how ‘small’ IBM felt at times and how everyone she spoke with was enthused and available to help him in any way possible.

In fact, interns have the unique opportunity to collaborate and network with full-time IBMers – whether it’s working together on a project, or even receiving mentorship from experts in their field.

India-based intern, Manan, says he was inspired by IBMers’ willingness to guide and mentor him throughout his internship. “They were always approachable, ready to answer any questions, and provided valuable insights that helped me grow both personally and professionally,” he said.

Jordan says she was comfortable speaking about her career aspirations with her manager. “He genuinely cared about my growth and development,” said Jordan about her manager. “As a result, he assigned me projects that aligned with my goals, and I received guidance from various mentors both in-person and remotely.”

Angie, an intern from Colombia, values the knowledge-sharing and collaboration she experienced working with teams. “The willingness and openness of professionals at IBM to share their wisdom and provide guidance is truly inspiring,” she said. Ultimately, this created an environment where she was comfortable and confident in approaching experts, thus allowing her to gain valuable insights and perspectives.