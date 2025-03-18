What is the India Systems Development Lab?

The India Systems Development Lab (ISDL) is the largest development hub in IBM’s Infrastructure division, which includes the Systems, Cloud and Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS) business units. It was established in 1997 and has development teams in Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad. The teams work on projects across the IBM Infrastructure, Hardware and Software portfolio, including Development, Test, Product Support, Design Engineering, Cloud Platform and DevOps/SRE activities.

We recently spoke to Akhtar Ali, Vice President of IBM India Infrastructure Lab, who told us about the lab’s history and its critical role in driving IBM’s Systems business. Akhtar discusses the Lab’s growth and mission, along with the job opportunities available for engineers looking for a rewarding career at the forefront of tech innovation.