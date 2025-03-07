Mainframe Evolution and Innovation at IBM Z Systems

“IBM Mainframe reminds me of my father – no matter what the circumstances, he was always there supporting and enabling me for my next career/personal move,” said Divya who is based in Bangalore, India.

IBM Mainframe offers unmatched reliability, enabling businesses to confidently pursue their ambitions. With its robust architecture, it empowers organizations to take risks and embrace innovation, knowing a resilient platform is backing them every step of the way.

Divya likens IBM Mainframe to the Taj Mahal – a true wonder that stands tall above other server platforms. “It uniquely stands out with its eight nines of availability, pervasive encryption, being the first quantum safe system, cryptographic accelerators, AI units and inference accelerators to name just a few,” she added. Mainframe’s ability to scale efficiently while maintaining top-tier security and performance has made it the backbone of critical industries.

One of the most astonishing facts about IBM Mainframe that Divya discovered throughout the years, is its ability to run up to 1 million Docker containers on a single system – far surpassing the operational efficiency of traditional servers. With its consolidation capabilities, IBM Mainframe reduces costs associated with software licenses, real estate, and energy consumption.