IBM Storage FlashSystem is built to deliver powerful, efficient and secure data storage for businesses of all sizes.
Explore case studies that highlight implementations in action across industries and discover what our clients are saying about the IBM Storage FlashSystem family of products.
Creates DataVault, a managed security service with the IBM Storage portfolio to help clients quickly identify and recover from cyberattacks.
Virtualizes appliances using VMware and IBM Storage FlashSystem to host a high-performance IBM QRadar® SIEM solution.
See how different industries are streamlining operations and driving digital transformation with the IBM Storage FlashSystem set of products.
Lays the foundation for packaging efficiency by using data to steer global operations with IBM and SAP
Grupo Zapata uses SAP S/4HANA® on IBM Power® Systems servers and IBM Storage FlashSystem to make data-driven decisions, helping to minimize materials costs and maximize profitability
Saving time, money and effort with a more eco-friendly, powerful data center
Deploying IBM FlashSystem 5200 to support business continuity and accelerate development of its OSEM software
Creating a powerful, centralized IT infrastructure with IBM Storage FlashSystem to reduce costs and foster collaboration