It's more than just a storage solution

IBM Storage FlashSystem is built to deliver powerful, efficient and secure data storage for businesses of all sizes.

Explore case studies that highlight implementations in action across industries and discover what our clients are saying about the IBM Storage FlashSystem family of products.
Reviews
Cyber resilience Discover how the IBM Storage FlashSystem platform can boost your cybersecurity. Micro Strategies

Creates DataVault, a managed security service with the IBM Storage portfolio to help clients quickly identify and recover from cyberattacks.

Virtualizes appliances using VMware and IBM Storage FlashSystem to host a high-performance IBM QRadar® SIEM solution.

Data insights

See how different industries are streamlining operations and driving digital transformation with the IBM Storage FlashSystem set of products.
Techwave Hungary drives digital transformation with a scalable virtual private cloud that supports next-generation SAP solutions
Mondi Group

Lays the foundation for packaging efficiency by using data to steer global operations with IBM and SAP

 Grupo Zapata

Grupo Zapata uses SAP S/4HANA® on IBM Power® Systems servers and IBM Storage FlashSystem to make data-driven decisions, helping to minimize materials costs and maximize profitability
[IBM Storage Flashsystem] AI is the most important factor, as the decisions made are more accurate and effective at work. Verified User Engineer in Information Technology From Trust radius Read full review

Performance

Explore how enterprises are modernizing and enhancing system performance with IBM Storage FlashSystem.
Leading smart meter manufacturer modernizes India
Orange Caraïbe

Saving time, money and effort with a more eco-friendly, powerful data center

 Trident Services

Deploying IBM FlashSystem 5200 to support business continuity and accelerate development of its OSEM software

 Höganäs Borgestad AB

Creating a powerful, centralized IT infrastructure with IBM Storage FlashSystem to reduce costs and foster collaboration
True enterprise stability, versatile connectivity, polished software utilities, ease of admin and superfast throughput Financial services professional From www.g2.com Read full review
