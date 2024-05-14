From automation on factory production lines to seamless retail experiences on mobile devices, digital transformation is empowering innovation faster than ever before—and for Techwave Hungary’s customers, managed SAP solutions are a key enabler.

To gain the capacity, capability and scalability for next-generation SAP workloads, Techwave Hungary augmented its existing IBM POWER8®-processor-based managed services platform with IBM Power Systems E950 servers and IBM FlashSystem 7200 storage. The new platform is virtualized with IBM PowerVM®, managed using IBM PowerVC, and runs SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications.

Techwave Hungary’s enhanced virtual private cloud positions it to move new and existing customers to next-generation SAP solutions, grow its business, and support rapid digital transformation.

Gabor Lesti, CIO at Techwave Hungary, says, “As well as meeting our service-level requirements around performance and availability, the cost-efficiency of the IBM Power Systems servers and IBM FlashSystem storage means we can offer the latest SAP solutions at a competitive price point. We are confident this offering will be a valuable way to differentiate ourselves in the managed services space, capture new customers, and expand our market share.”