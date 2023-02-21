Our nearly 40-year relationship and proven track record have set the standard for how AI, machine learning and breakthrough technologies are used effectively and responsibly.
The largest savings and retirement business in the U.K., Phoenix Group knew that a more streamlined and efficient employee experience was critical for delivering a consistent trusted experience for their customers. With IBM, the team embarked on project Thunderbird to enhance their employee experience through automation, self-service, and process simplification. With implementation of Oracle product innovations the team created colleague centric services and an HR proposition to provide on-demand support and assistance, with automation using Oracle Cloud HCM Journeys & Oracle Digital Assistant. This has resulted in significant and material benefits that the organization and colleagues are benefiting from.
This “warts and all” implementation case study presents implementation scope and approach to deliver a successful Oracle Cloud finance, procurement, and Oracle Fusion Analytics Warehouse implementation for the Vancouver Airport authority. Listen as client project leadership provides up-to-date success stories and business benefits delivered following a successful go-live on July 1, 2024.
Time: 11:45 AM - 12:30 PM PDT
📍Galileo 901, The Venetian, Level 1
Berry Global has navigated multiple M&As with significant challenges in integrating new companies into its operations across a complex ERP landscape. With OCI, Berry Global can standardize and deploy ERP faster, streamline infrastructure setup, reduce provisioning time by 75%, and quickly scale to new sites. For operations, it can resolve issues faster with real-time performance diagnostics & monitoring, improve system performance & reliability, and reduce total cost through hardware elimination. By partnering with IBM Consulting, they ensured top-notch implementation of Oracle systems and technologies.
Time: 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM PDT
📍Titian 2205, The Venetian, Level 2
Deutsche Telekom and IBM showcase the past, present, and future of the 3 largest Siebel projects in the world. Hear first-hand from the leaders of these wide-ranging implementations about the key best practices for cloud transformation (OCI), the adoption of AI use cases using both OCI and IBM watsonx services, as well as numerous business process and user experience enhancements.
Time: 2:15 PM - 3:00 PM PDT
📍Bellini 2106, The Venetian, Level 2
Abcam recently modernized its business systems using Oracle Cloud SCM to enhance supply chain reliability and bridge the gap between planning and execution. With IBM, Abcam used Oracle Cloud SCM to operational efficiency in order entry, orchestration, fulfillment, manufacturing, supply chain planning, procurement, and trade compliance. Additionally, migrating infrastructure to the cloud has made their systems scalable and secure, integrating platforms like Oracle Cloud, Manhattan, and Digital Order Entry Platform.
Time: 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM PDT
📍Titian 2205, The Venetian, Level 2
IBM Maximo is a leading asset management solution globally, but many customers are still using it on-prem. Learn how to easily modernize this part of your business with OCI and GenAI. Understand how running Maximo on OCI can minimize complexities and learn to build a dynamic roadmap to modernization. With GenAI running on OCI, you can build and model understandable timelines and costs, create a path to execution that goes being a cloud migration, drive business value with AI while reducing risks and steering more predictable outcomes.
Time: 8:30 AM - 9:15 AM PDT
📍Titian 2204, The Venetian, Level 2
Learn how to optimize your business and operations on Oracle Finance and HR platforms using Oracle GenAI complemented by IBM watsonx models and assistants running on OCI. This session will address key business challenges and best practices for addressing business process automation and industry solutions: - Minimizing payment leakages from long-term contracts - Streamlining the 360-degree ESG evaluation process for ecosystem partners to ensure maximum engagement - Reducing manual tasks and automating the recruitment, sourcing, and nurturing of job candidates - Analyzing and summarizing Oracle quarterly release upgrades.
Time: 9:45 AM - 10:30 AM PDT
📍Titian 2205, The Venetian, Level 2
Generative AI is prompting organizations to rethink operating models and ways of working. Yet most organizations are too caught up in simplifying and automating mundane processes and not devoting the time and creativity needed to create new job roles and new measures of performance. Listen as the IBM Institute for Business Value, in collaboration with Oracle, shares the latest global research findings uncovering the challenges hindering meaningful progress with AI and skills adoption, and the most impactful steps organizations can take to strengthen their investments, boost skill building and engagement, and, ultimately, stay ahead of the competition.
Time: 11:30 AM - 12:15 PM PDT
📍Veronese 2406, The Venetian, Level 2
TFI is a recognized North American transportation and logistics leader, partnering with a diverse group of customers in the US, Canada and Mexico. They partnered with IBM to deploy Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP at their headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 2016 and then Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM. Now, Oracle Cloud is considered the enterprise platform of choice and has been deployed in several of their subsidiaries across North America. They are currently evaluating Oracle technologies as a reporting platform and artificial intelligence as a means to optimize the way they use Oracle.
Time: 9:40 AM - 10:00 AM PDT
📍CW Hub, Customer Success, Industry Theater 1
As cloud adoption continues to surge, organizations face challenges in bringing financial accountability to cloud’s variable and consumption-based spending model. Explore how Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers can embrace FinOps best practices along with specialist tools, ensuring that all costs are allocated back to the business and enabling team ownership with full cost visibility. Gain insights into practical strategies for empowering engineers to optimize resources, identifying and addressing cost anomalies, while enforcing budgets throughout the FinOps journey.
Time: 4:30 PM - 4:45 PM PDT
📍CW Hub, Connect Theater 2
In 2022, Verisk initiated a significant transformation by simultaneously consolidating and modernizing its planning, financial, billing, and HR systems while expanding its shared services operations in Europe. The strategic migration to Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM, Fusion Cloud Financials, and order to cash was pivotal in streamlining Verisk’s operations. IBM’s approach was methodical—starting with global design; incorporating a redesign of the COA to improve reporting agility; soft launches to validate systems and process optimization; and robust change management to ensure smooth transitions. Learn how Verisk’s partnership with IBM toward operational efficiency set a precedent for future technological advancements.
Time: 10:20 AM - 10:40 AM PDT
📍CW Hub, Customer Success, Industry Theater 2
Get a first-hand look at Apptio Cloudability with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in action. See how to avoid financial surprises and govern cloud usage without slowing down innovation within your organization. Find out how Apptio—a cloud cost management and optimization solution provider and an Oracle partner—can optimize your OCI spend and utilization. Learn how to analyze your costs, enforce budgets, set forecasts, right-size resources, and plan for future workloads.
Time: 10:15 AM - 11:00 AM PDT
📍Veronese 2506, The Venetian, Level 2
Time: 3:30 PM - 4:15 PM PDT
📍Ballroom F, The Venetian, Level 2
