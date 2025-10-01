IBM Symatrix

Deep HCM and IBM Payroll Services with Oracle expertise, backed by IBM

IBM Symatrix helps organizations achieve true transformation—not just implementation—with over 20 years of Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) expertise. We combine deep functional knowledge with AI-driven insights, automation and proven methodologies to deliver measurable outcomes like efficiency, compliance and ROI.

Acting as an extension of your team, we manage everything from payroll and testing to cloud migration and ongoing support, ensuring value long after go-live. Together with IBM Consulting®, Oracle and our ecosystem partners, IBM Symatrix provides the scale and innovation to help businesses modernize with confidence and achieve sustainable success.
Benefits 25+ years' Oracle experience 56 net promoter score 3 accreditations: ISO27001, BACs and Cyber Essentials
Capabilities
Oracle Cloud HCM

A cloud-based, AI-powered suite that manages the entire employee lifecycle from hire to retire.
Oracle Cloud ERP

A cloud-based suite that streamlines financials, procurement and project management for smarter business decisions.
IBM Payroll Services with Oracle

Expert-managed payroll solutions that streamline, optimize and ensure compliance within Oracle HCM.
First-class consulting services

From investment business case and roadmap to knowledge sharing for optimization, wider engagement and delivering outcomes.
IBM Managed Services with Oracle

End-to-end support to run, optimize and improve Oracle applications and cloud environments.

A strategic partnership

Building business vitality together

Since joining IBM, we’ve gained greater learning opportunities, dedicated product support and closer alignment across development, sales and delivery.

These benefits, combined with IBM and Oracle’s decades-long partnership, help organizations build resilience, agility and transparency—essential foundations for lasting transformation and success.
Value that we deliver

With over 25 years in Oracle HR and payroll, we work with you to achieve your desired outcomes.

IBM Symatrix delivers high service level agreements (SLAs) around systems administration, support, security and project management.

We help guide you through the process from initial business case development, through implementation, application support and operational payroll outsourcing.

How we deliver value
How we deliver value

From deployment type to business area, every step of our delivery is energized by AI superchargers and a clear approach—helping you achieve healthier, more resilient outcomes.

Industries

Financial services Higher education Professional services Retail and hospitality
Related services IBM Accelalpha
As part of the IBM Consulting Oracle ecosystem, IBM Accelalpha brings deep supply chain and logistics transformation expertise to Oracle Cloud. We deliver end-to-end AI-powered transformation, automation and industry best practices. With IBM’s global scale and IBM Accelalpha’s supply chain focus, our clients get faster and smarter business outcomes.
IBM Applications Software Technology
IBM Applications Software Technology is trusted by public sector organizations to modernize ERP cloud and rapid HCM implementation. In partnership with IBM and Oracle, we combine IBM Applications Software Technology’s deep public sector expertise with IBM’s global delivery scale and AI capabilities to deliver transformative outcomes.
IBM Consulting Oracle Services
With more than 10,000 dedicated Oracle Cloud consultants who have helped clients successfully complete more than 6,500 Oracle projects, IBM offers Oracle services and consulting to clients that include a roadmap for their cloud transformation investment, from consulting to cloud implementation to support.
Next steps

Curious about how IBM Consulting® can help your business? Reach out, we'll be in touch to answer your questions, discuss how our business consulting services can help and explore next steps.

