Driving digital transformation in the public sector
IBM Applications Software Technology has long been recognized as a leader in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) modernization and public sector transformation with Oracle Cloud. From finance and ERP systems to mission-critical government programs, we help organizations streamline operations, strengthen compliance and deliver better outcomes for citizens and stakeholders. With IBM and Oracle, we bring together global scale, AI innovation and specialized expertise to help clients thrive in a complex world.
We deliver tailored Oracle application solutions that help ensure your organization is engaging citizens effectively, operating efficiently and managing your data securely.
We bring a wealth of expertise on a wide variety of technology solutions and help ensure that your architecture considers key aspects of integration, security and best of all, peace of mind.
We help shift your focus from problem resolution to continuous improvement of IT operations with our end-to-end services for infrastructure, platform, applications and DevOps.
We provide a fully integrated automated testing service that helps ensure the quality, scalability and availability of your Oracle cloud applications.
We offer our cloud assessment framework—a collection of tools, methodologies and best practices that examine your unique business requirements and provide detailed roadmaps.
We bring unparalleled experience implementing Oracle in K-12, meaning your district can quickly realize the value of automation, integration, ease-of-use, self-service and transformed reporting paradigms.
Since joining IBM, we’ve gained greater learning opportunities, dedicated product support and closer alignment across development, sales and delivery.
These benefits, combined with IBM and Oracle’s decades-long partnership, help organizations build resilience, agility and transparency—essential foundations for lasting transformation and success.
We help you publish clear, accessible financial and operational data, enabling citizens to track spending and project outcomes. This builds public confidence with auditable, consistent processes.
We work with you to consolidate siloed systems into a single source of truth, reducing duplication of effort across departments and providing lower long-term costs through process automation and shared services.
We help you enforce standardized workflows aligned with government regulations and provide automated reporting to state and federal oversight bodies. This minimizes the risk of fraud, waste and abuse with better controls.
We help implement intuitive tools for employees for routine tasks like procurement, HR and payroll. We also help enable collaboration across agencies with cloud-based systems. These improvements free staff from repetitive manual work so they can focus on citizen-facing priorities.
We can provide leaders with real-time dashboards and analytics, supporting proactive planning for budgets, workforce needs and emergency response, as well as foster evidence-based policies that use integrated datasets.
We aid rapid adjustment to policy changes, funding shifts or emergencies, as well as enabling agencies to adopt new service models (such as mobile engagement, AI chatbots). We also help future-proof operations with scalable cloud ERP platforms.
From deployment type to business area, every step of our delivery is energized by AI superchargers and a clear approach—helping you achieve healthier, more resilient outcomes.
Increase efficiency and improve constituent services with our prebuilt industry solutions for state and local government.
Our K-12 Center of Excellence brings huge value with intellectual property addressing issues such as teacher contract pay, student activity accounting and position budgeting. It also brings a library of custom reports and dashboards for principals, superintendents and parents.
Solve critical business challenges and transform operations by using rich data and powerful technologies that integrate AI optimization.
Improve operations and enable better insight by addressing service planning and scheduling, fleet management, passenger experiences, safety and regulatory compliance and cost management.
