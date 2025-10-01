IBM Applications Software Technology

Driving digital transformation in the public sector

Public sector and ERP transformation, backed by IBM

IBM Applications Software Technology has long been recognized as a leader in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) modernization and public sector transformation with Oracle Cloud. From finance and ERP systems to mission-critical government programs, we help organizations streamline operations, strengthen compliance and deliver better outcomes for citizens and stakeholders. With IBM and Oracle, we bring together global scale, AI innovation and specialized expertise to help clients thrive in a complex world.
Benefits 300 successful cloud projects in the public sector 40 years of partnership with Oracle 500+ agentic AI certified consultants
Capabilities
Oracle Cloud applications

We deliver tailored Oracle application solutions that help ensure your organization is engaging citizens effectively, operating efficiently and managing your data securely.
Oracle Cloud Platform and technology

We bring a wealth of expertise on a wide variety of technology solutions and help ensure that your architecture considers key aspects of integration, security and best of all, peace of mind.
Oracle Cloud managed services

We help shift your focus from problem resolution to continuous improvement of IT operations with our end-to-end services for infrastructure, platform, applications and DevOps.
IBM Rapid Testing for Oracle Cloud

We provide a fully integrated automated testing service that helps ensure the quality, scalability and availability of your Oracle cloud applications.
Cloud assessments

We offer our cloud assessment framework—a collection of tools, methodologies and best practices that examine your unique business requirements and provide detailed roadmaps.
K-12 Center of Excellence

We bring unparalleled experience implementing Oracle in K-12, meaning your district can quickly realize the value of automation, integration, ease-of-use, self-service and transformed reporting paradigms.

A strategic partnership

Building business vitality together

Since joining IBM, we’ve gained greater learning opportunities, dedicated product support and closer alignment across development, sales and delivery.

These benefits, combined with IBM and Oracle’s decades-long partnership, help organizations build resilience, agility and transparency—essential foundations for lasting transformation and success.
Value that we deliver

We help you publish clear, accessible financial and operational data, enabling citizens to track spending and project outcomes. This builds public confidence with auditable, consistent processes.

We work with you to consolidate siloed systems into a single source of truth, reducing duplication of effort across departments and providing lower long-term costs through process automation and shared services.

We help you enforce standardized workflows aligned with government regulations and provide automated reporting to state and federal oversight bodies. This minimizes the risk of fraud, waste and abuse with better controls.

We help implement intuitive tools for employees for routine tasks like procurement, HR and payroll. We also help enable collaboration across agencies with cloud-based systems. These improvements free staff from repetitive manual work so they can focus on citizen-facing priorities.

We can provide leaders with real-time dashboards and analytics, supporting proactive planning for budgets, workforce needs and emergency response, as well as foster evidence-based policies that use integrated datasets.

We aid rapid adjustment to policy changes, funding shifts or emergencies, as well as enabling agencies to adopt new service models (such as mobile engagement, AI chatbots). We also help future-proof operations with scalable cloud ERP platforms.

How we deliver value
Oracle consulting graphic showing deployment type, business area, AI superchargers and approach as distinct panels
How we deliver value

From deployment type to business area, every step of our delivery is energized by AI superchargers and a clear approach—helping you achieve healthier, more resilient outcomes.

Industries

Government K-12 school districts Power and utilities Travel and transportation
Related services IBM Accelalpha
As part of the IBM Consulting Oracle ecosystem, IBM Accelalpha brings deep supply chain and logistics transformation expertise to Oracle Cloud. We deliver end-to-end AI-powered transformation, automation and industry best practices. With IBM’s global scale and IBM Accelalpha’s supply chain focus, our clients get faster and smarter business outcomes.
IBM Symatrix
Founded with a focus on Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM), IBM Symatrix has spent over two decades helping organizations unlock the full potential of their business applications. We don’t just implement Oracle—we make it work harder, smarter and deliver the ROI our clients expect.
IBM Consulting Oracle Services
With more than 10,000 dedicated Oracle Cloud consultants who have helped clients successfully complete more than 6,500 Oracle projects, IBM offers Oracle services and consulting to clients that include a roadmap for their cloud transformation investment, from consulting to cloud implementation to support.
Next steps

Curious about how IBM Consulting® can help your business? Reach out and we can be in touch to answer your questions, discuss how our business consulting services can help and explore next steps.

