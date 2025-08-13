IBM at Oracle AI World 2025

Join us 13-16 October in Las Vegas

CEO Study: 5 mindshifts to supercharge business growth Explore the IBM Speaking Sessions
Icons and symbols in different colors with a circle around ORACLE logo
IBM returns to Oracle AI World

Our nearly 40-year relationship and proven track record have set the standard for how AI, machine learning and breakthrough technologies are used effectively and responsibly.

IBM takes a customer-centric approach, delivering speed to value through a collaborative, end-to-end partnership. We’ll work with you to connect your unique business challenges to optimal business outcomes with full lifecycle solutions fit for your business.
IBM keynote session 
Details on IBM's keynote coming soon
Visit the IBM booth
A female business developer presents a comprehensive business plan strategy during Think Event 2024, Boston - May 21st: Scenes from the 2024 IBM Think event on Tuesday May 21st, 2024, at the Boston BCEC. (Photo by Landon Nordeman)
In-person event We have brought in our best!  

Visit our most highly skilled subject matter experts at specific “Expert Hours”. We will have our consulting and system experts available to give interactive demos of groundbreaking approaches to common use cases exploring all Oracle Cloud solutions from financial services, supply chain management, human resources and more.  Stop by, we would love to say hello.

IBM sessions at Oracle AI World 

Details our IBM’s Keynote session, Spotlight session and 4 Learning sessions coming soon.

Guidebook cover - abstract representation of supply chain
Scaling supply chain resilience with AI - Agentic AI for autonomous operations
Stay in touch

Explore the ways IBM and Oracle collaborate to support your digital transformation.

 View Oracle consulting services