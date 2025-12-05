Oracle HCM consulting

Empower people, streamline HR and drive digital transformation with expert HCM design and implementation

Support your organization in transforming human resources operations with Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Leveraging deep Oracle expertise and industry knowledge, IBM guides clients through strategy, design and implementation to modernize workforce management, talent management and payroll processes.

Our global team of certified Oracle Cloud HCM specialists focuses on aligning technology with business goals, integrating Oracle Cloud HCM with other enterprise systems and driving user adoption through change management. With ongoing support and optimization, IBM enables clients to realize greater efficiency, insight and employee engagement from their Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management investment.
Benefits
Accelerated human resources transformation

Rapidly deploy Oracle Cloud HCM to modernize and streamline HR processes, reduce manual work and improve productivity. Our approach enables your organization to achieve faster, more efficient and scalable workforce management.
Enhanced employee experience

IBM enhances employee experiences with Oracle Cloud HCM by optimizing workflows, enabling agentic AI capabilities and guiding you effectively through the changes. This drives higher engagement, productivity and satisfaction across the workforce.
Seamless AI

Streamline and reimagine HR processes, reduce manual work and improve productivity with agentic AI, leveraging capabilities in the Oracle Cloud HCM modules and the power of watsonx®, IBM’s flagship portfolio of AI products.
World-class software and consulting

IBM Oracle Consulting is bigger and better. We’ve acquired two leading Oracle Partner companies, IBM Applications Software Technology and IBM Symatrix to bring expanded services, new offerings and a depth and breadth of expertise unmatched in the industry.
Capabilities Intelligent workforce modernization

IBM helps organizations modernize human resources with Oracle Cloud HCM, combining AI‑driven insights and automation to enhance employee experiences, improve decision‑making and build an agile, future‑ready workforce aligned to business growth.

 HR strategy and transformation

IBM helps organizations reimagine their HR strategy by integrating AI‑powered insights, intelligent workflows and adaptive operating models that empower a dynamic workforce, enhance employee experiences and accelerate business transformation.

 AI‑driven HR and enterprise strategy

We help clients shape and innovate HR and enterprise AI strategies by using Oracle Cloud HCM and AI connected platforms. These strategies integrate data and automation to enhance workforce insight, improve decisions and drive agility across the business.

Value that we deliver

Organizations moving from legacy on‑premises core HR systems to Oracle Cloud HCM rely on IBM to plan and execute a smooth migration, ensuring data integrity, compliance and minimal disruption.

Multinational companies use IBM’s expertise to unify disparate HR processes and systems across regions, enabling consistent policies, centralized reporting and improved global collaboration.

IBM helps organizations leverage Oracle Cloud HCM's analytics capabilities to gain insights into workforce performance, turnover and skills gaps, supporting data‑driven talent management and talent acquisition strategies and better decision‑making.

How we deliver value
Oracle consulting graphic showing deployment type, business area, AI superchargers and approach as distinct panels
From deployment type to business area, every step of our delivery is energized by AI superchargers and a clear approach—helping you achieve healthier, more resilient outcomes.

Case study

Scottish Government Transforming services, unlocking value with Oracle Cloud IBM and the Scottish Government worked closely together to break free from legacy limitations in fragmented back-office systems and build together a new shared system that provides a foundation for the future.
Industries

We bring deep Oracle Cloud HCM expertise to each industry, tailoring solutions that address sector-specific challenges and functions.

Public sector Financial services High tech Manufacturing
Related services Oracle Cloud ERP
Empower your organization to streamline operations, elevate financial acumen, and future-proof your enterprise with Oracle ERP Solutions.
Oracle Cloud SCM
Achieve intelligent, connected and resilient supply chain operations with Oracle Cloud SCM. This comprehensive suite delivers real-time visibility, predictive analytics and automation across planning, procurement, manufacturing, inventory and logistics.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Deploy all your workloads on a resilient, secure and high-performance cloud platform—designed as a mission-critical systems platform.
