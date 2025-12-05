Support your organization in transforming human resources operations with Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Leveraging deep Oracle expertise and industry knowledge, IBM guides clients through strategy, design and implementation to modernize workforce management, talent management and payroll processes.

Our global team of certified Oracle Cloud HCM specialists focuses on aligning technology with business goals, integrating Oracle Cloud HCM with other enterprise systems and driving user adoption through change management. With ongoing support and optimization, IBM enables clients to realize greater efficiency, insight and employee engagement from their Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management investment.