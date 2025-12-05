Empower people, streamline HR and drive digital transformation with expert HCM design and implementation
Support your organization in transforming human resources operations with Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Leveraging deep Oracle expertise and industry knowledge, IBM guides clients through strategy, design and implementation to modernize workforce management, talent management and payroll processes.
Our global team of certified Oracle Cloud HCM specialists focuses on aligning technology with business goals, integrating Oracle Cloud HCM with other enterprise systems and driving user adoption through change management. With ongoing support and optimization, IBM enables clients to realize greater efficiency, insight and employee engagement from their Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management investment.
Rapidly deploy Oracle Cloud HCM to modernize and streamline HR processes, reduce manual work and improve productivity. Our approach enables your organization to achieve faster, more efficient and scalable workforce management.
IBM enhances employee experiences with Oracle Cloud HCM by optimizing workflows, enabling agentic AI capabilities and guiding you effectively through the changes. This drives higher engagement, productivity and satisfaction across the workforce.
Streamline and reimagine HR processes, reduce manual work and improve productivity with agentic AI, leveraging capabilities in the Oracle Cloud HCM modules and the power of watsonx®, IBM’s flagship portfolio of AI products.
IBM Oracle Consulting is bigger and better. We’ve acquired two leading Oracle Partner companies, IBM Applications Software Technology and IBM Symatrix to bring expanded services, new offerings and a depth and breadth of expertise unmatched in the industry.
IBM helps organizations modernize human resources with Oracle Cloud HCM, combining AI‑driven insights and automation to enhance employee experiences, improve decision‑making and build an agile, future‑ready workforce aligned to business growth.
IBM helps organizations reimagine their HR strategy by integrating AI‑powered insights, intelligent workflows and adaptive operating models that empower a dynamic workforce, enhance employee experiences and accelerate business transformation.
We help clients shape and innovate HR and enterprise AI strategies by using Oracle Cloud HCM and AI connected platforms. These strategies integrate data and automation to enhance workforce insight, improve decisions and drive agility across the business.
Organizations moving from legacy on‑premises core HR systems to Oracle Cloud HCM rely on IBM to plan and execute a smooth migration, ensuring data integrity, compliance and minimal disruption.
Multinational companies use IBM’s expertise to unify disparate HR processes and systems across regions, enabling consistent policies, centralized reporting and improved global collaboration.
IBM helps organizations leverage Oracle Cloud HCM's analytics capabilities to gain insights into workforce performance, turnover and skills gaps, supporting data‑driven talent management and talent acquisition strategies and better decision‑making.
We bring deep Oracle Cloud HCM expertise to each industry, tailoring solutions that address sector-specific challenges and functions.
Transform workforce experiences and service delivery with our deep government expertise and Oracle Cloud HCM solutions designed for public sector modernization.
Advance compliance, security and workforce agility through our proven Oracle Cloud HCM capabilities.
Accelerate innovation and enable intelligent workflows with AI‑driven Oracle Cloud HCM solutions.
Enhance employee engagement and operational resilience with our Oracle HCM Cloud solutions.
Curious about how IBM Consulting® can help your business? Reach out, we'll be in touch to answer your questions, discuss how our business consulting services can help and explore next steps.
Become a consultant with purpose, join our team of dedicated professionals driving innovation and change.
Grow your business with IBM, amplify your growth with our innovative technology solutions, incentives and resources.
See our latest collection of reports, guidebooks and thought leadership papers to help grow your business.