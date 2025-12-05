|Transform mission-critical business processes with Oracle Cloud ERP
Empower your organization to streamline operations, elevate financial acumen and future-proof your enterprise with Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions. Backed by deep industry experience and proven methodologies, we guide your digital ERP transformation from strategy to scale.
With a global team of Oracle-certified consultants, our Oracle Cloud ERP practice brings not only technical excellence but business-centered insight: optimizing financial, supply chain, procurement and project management operations. Accelerate adoption, minimize disruption and unlock rapid return on investment through tailored Oracle capabilities.
Use IBM’s unique and proprietary Business Maturity Index Assessment to develop a roadmap aligned with your business goals and deploy solutions efficiently—from planning through adoption. No matter where you are on your cloud journey, IBM will meet you there.
In addition to bringing the AI inherent in the Oracle Cloud ERP modules, IBM is working with Oracle to bring the power of watsonx®, IBM’s flagship AI product portfolio, to Oracle.
IBM Oracle Consulting is bigger and better. We’ve acquired two leading Oracle Partner companies, IBM Accelalpha and IBM Aplications Software Technology, to bring you expanded services, new offerings and a depth and breadth of expertise unmatched in the industry.
Collaborate with our experts and leverage the IBM Business Maturity Index Assessment to assess your current environment, define transformation goals and build a tailored ERP blueprint.
IBM RapidMove Method delivers an asset-based, proven deployment approach to reduce complexity and accelerate Oracle Cloud adoption.
We combine Oracle’s powerful cloud capabilities with IBM’s intelligent workflows and deep industry expertise to reimagine your finance, procurement and supply chain operations.
Streamline core finance processes by consolidating ledgers, automating reconciliations and leveraging AI-driven anomaly detection. Oracle Cloud ERP with IBM enables faster, more accurate closes with real-time insights, stronger compliance and reduced manual effort.
Unify procurement, inventory and manufacturing on Oracle Cloud ERP to improve visibility, reduce cycle times and strengthen supplier collaboration. Intelligent automation and guided sourcing drive cost savings, while real-time analytics support resilient and agile operations.
Accelerate divestitures or mergers by deploying a cloud-native ERP foundation with preconfigured processes and rapid data migration. Oracle Cloud ERP ensures operational continuity, lowers total cost of ownership and provides a scalable platform for ongoing innovation.
We bring deep Oracle Cloud expertise to each industry, tailoring solutions that address sector-specific challenges and functions
We transform end-to-end operational efficiencies and support better decision-making with real-time visibility and AI driven analytics—tailored for manufacturing to optimize productivity and operations.
Leverage AI, machine learning and automation to integrate operations, increase the speed and agility of decisions and feel secure that your data is accurate in real-time.
We deploy Oracle ERP, Account Reconciliation Cloud Service (ARCS) and EPM to automate regulatory reporting, balance reconciliation and speed up financial close by unifying data and leveraging AI. Streamline close cycles, enhance audit readiness and gain real‑time financial insight to make faster decisions and reduce risk.
State, local and federal agencies increase efficiencies and improve constituent services with our prebuilt industry solutions for Oracle ERP Cloud. We also support cyber security services and AI solutions.
