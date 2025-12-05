Oracle ERP consulting

Transform mission-critical business processes with Oracle Cloud ERP
Three people discussing at a table in an office

Empower your organization to streamline operations, elevate financial acumen and future-proof your enterprise with Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions. Backed by deep industry experience and proven methodologies, we guide your digital ERP transformation from strategy to scale.

With a global team of Oracle-certified consultants, our Oracle Cloud ERP practice brings not only technical excellence but business-centered insight: optimizing financial, supply chain, procurement and project management operations. Accelerate adoption, minimize disruption and unlock rapid return on investment through tailored Oracle capabilities.
Benefits
Fast-track transformation

Use IBM’s unique and proprietary Business Maturity Index Assessment to develop a roadmap aligned with your business goals and deploy solutions efficiently—from planning through adoption. No matter where you are on your cloud journey, IBM will meet you there.
Seamless AI

In addition to bringing the AI inherent in the Oracle Cloud ERP modules, IBM is working with Oracle to bring the power of watsonx®, IBM’s flagship AI product portfolio, to Oracle.
World-class software and consulting

IBM Oracle Consulting is bigger and better. We’ve acquired two leading Oracle Partner companies, IBM Accelalpha and IBM Aplications Software Technology, to bring you expanded services, new offerings and a depth and breadth of expertise unmatched in the industry.
Capabilities Oracle Cloud ERP assessment and strategy

Collaborate with our experts and leverage the IBM Business Maturity Index Assessment to assess your current environment, define transformation goals and build a tailored ERP blueprint.

 Oracle Cloud ERP implementation

IBM RapidMove Method delivers an asset-based, proven deployment approach to reduce complexity and accelerate Oracle Cloud adoption.

 Enterprise transformation with Oracle Cloud

We combine Oracle’s powerful cloud capabilities with IBM’s intelligent workflows and deep industry expertise to reimagine your finance, procurement and supply chain operations.​

Value that we deliver

Streamline core finance processes by consolidating ledgers, automating reconciliations and leveraging AI-driven anomaly detection. Oracle Cloud ERP with IBM enables faster, more accurate closes with real-time insights, stronger compliance and reduced manual effort.

Unify procurement, inventory and manufacturing on Oracle Cloud ERP to improve visibility, reduce cycle times and strengthen supplier collaboration. Intelligent automation and guided sourcing drive cost savings, while real-time analytics support resilient and agile operations.

Accelerate divestitures or mergers by deploying a cloud-native ERP foundation with preconfigured processes and rapid data migration. Oracle Cloud ERP ensures operational continuity, lowers total cost of ownership and provides a scalable platform for ongoing innovation.

How we deliver value
Oracle consulting graphic showing deployment type, business area, AI superchargers and approach as distinct panels
How we deliver value

From deployment type to business area, every step of our delivery is energized by AI superchargers and a clear approach—helping you achieve healthier, more resilient outcomes.

Industries

We bring deep Oracle Cloud expertise to each industry, tailoring solutions that address sector-specific challenges and functions

Manufacturing High tech Financial services Public sector
Related services Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Deploy all your workloads on a resilient, secure and high-performance cloud platform—designed as a mission-critical systems platform. Our global team of Oracle-certified OCI experts combines technical excellence with strategic insight—optimizing compute, storage, networking and security to power your most critical workloads.
Oracle Cloud HCM
Oracle Cloud HCM empowers your workforce with an end-to-end platform that unifies HR, talent, payroll and workforce analytics in the cloud. Our experts design, implement and optimize Oracle Cloud HCM solutions that improve employee engagement, ensure compliance and drive organizational agility—powered by AI insights and automation.
Oracle Cloud SCM
Achieve intelligent, connected and resilient supply chain operations with Oracle Cloud SCM. This comprehensive suite delivers real-time visibility, predictive analytics and automation across planning, procurement, manufacturing, inventory and logistics, helping us guide your entire supply chain transformation from start to finish.
Next steps

Curious about how IBM Consulting® can help your business? Reach out, we'll be in touch to answer your questions, discuss how our business consulting services can help and explore next steps.

