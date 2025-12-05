Streamline Supply Chain Management, reduce costs and optimize inventory
IBM and Oracle, together with recent acquisitions of IBM Accelalpha, build resilient, agile and intelligent supply chains with Oracle Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). Backed by supply chain industry expertise and proven delivery methodologies, we guide your entire supply chain transformation from start to finish.
Our global team of Oracle-certified SCM consultants brings both technical excellence and operational insight—optimizing supply chain planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics and product lifecycle management. We can help you accelerate adoption, minimize disruption and improve efficiency with a tailored Oracle Supply Chain solution.
Oracle Cloud Manufacturing helps you streamline your manufacturing processes to improve production efficiency and reduce manufacturing costs, so that you can make anything, anywhere.
Using Oracle Inventory Management, lot and serial numbers can be tracked so you know what went into making the item and where the finished product was used. The solution will also improve the efficiency and carrying costs of materials.
Benefit from more efficient materials management so you never run out of what you need and you’re not overwhelmed with excess inventory. With Oracle’s logistics applications, you can streamline inbound and outbound shipping.
In addition to implementing the AI inherent in the Oracle Cloud applications, IBM is working with Oracle to bring the power of watsonx®, IBM’s flagship portfolio of AI products, to Oracle.
IBM Oracle Consulting is bigger and better. We’ve acquired two leading Oracle Partner companies, IBM Accelalpha and IBM Applications Software Technology to bring you expanded services, new offerings and a depth and breadth of expertise unmatched in the industry.
Manufacturing companies that are struggling to control costs can benefit from Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM). If you cannot accurately track the costs of all the parts required in the manufacturing process, it is impossible to measure profitability. Oracle SCM and IBM can help.
Tracking the inventory of parts, spares and finished goods can be challenging. Oracle Inventory Management, implemented by IBM consultants, gives you complete inventory visibility across your warehouses, including third-party logistics warehouses and third-party manufacturing facilities.
Master the challenge of delivering products to the right customer, on-time and efficiently. Organizations need an industry-leading transportation management system, like Oracle Transportation Management (OTM). Customers have seen reduced freight spending, faster freight loading and fewer invoice errors.
IBM deploys Oracle Order Management, so that you can efficiently:
Whether you manufacture products yourself or use a contract manufacturer, IBM can help.
We implement Oracle Cloud Manufacturing and integrate it with your other supply chain applications enabling you to control your costs and your profitability.
Oracle inventory management improves visibility of global inventory and reduces costs. IBM consultants enable you to manage:
We bring deep Oracle Cloud expertise to each industry, tailoring solutions that address sector-specific challenges
We transform manufacturing with Oracle Cloud Manufacturing and Oracle WMS. Clients benefit from improved inventory tracking, automated production and global traceability—resulting in faster fulfillment.
We help high‑tech firms manage rapid product cycles and supply disruptions. We implement Oracle SCM, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), GTM and OTM to ensure fast, compliant deliveries and scaled configurations.
In financial services, we deploy Oracle ERP and EPM to automate reporting and accelerate financial close. Clients streamline close cycles and gain financial insight—enabling faster decisions at lower risk.
