Oracle SCM consulting

Streamline Supply Chain Management, reduce costs and optimize inventory

Person operating a tablet on an assembly line in a factory

Agentic AI's strategic ascent

Discover how to shift operations from incremental gains to net-new impact. 

Get the IBV report

IBM and Oracle, together with recent acquisitions of IBM Accelalpha, build resilient, agile and intelligent supply chains with Oracle Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). Backed by supply chain industry expertise and proven delivery methodologies, we guide your entire supply chain transformation from start to finish.

Our global team of Oracle-certified SCM consultants brings both technical excellence and operational insight—optimizing supply chain planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics and product lifecycle management. We can help you accelerate adoption, minimize disruption and improve efficiency with a tailored Oracle Supply Chain solution.
Benefits
Reduce manufacturing costs

Oracle Cloud Manufacturing helps you streamline your manufacturing processes to improve production efficiency and reduce manufacturing costs, so that you can make anything, anywhere.
End-to-end inventory traceability

Using Oracle Inventory Management, lot and serial numbers can be tracked so you know what went into making the item and where the finished product was used. The solution will also improve the efficiency and carrying costs of materials.
Improve materials management efficiency

Benefit from more efficient materials management so you never run out of what you need and you’re not overwhelmed with excess inventory. With Oracle’s logistics applications, you can streamline inbound and outbound shipping.
Seamless AI

In addition to implementing the AI inherent in the Oracle Cloud applications, IBM is working with Oracle to bring the power of watsonx®, IBM’s flagship portfolio of AI products, to Oracle.
World-class software and consulting

IBM Oracle Consulting is bigger and better. We’ve acquired two leading Oracle Partner companies, IBM Accelalpha and IBM Applications Software Technology to bring you expanded services, new offerings and a depth and breadth of expertise unmatched in the industry.
Capabilities Oracle Supply Chain Management services

Manufacturing companies that are struggling to control costs can benefit from Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM). If you cannot accurately track the costs of all the parts required in the manufacturing process, it is impossible to measure profitability. Oracle SCM and IBM can help.

 Oracle Inventory Management services

Tracking the inventory of parts, spares and finished goods can be challenging. Oracle Inventory Management, implemented by IBM consultants, gives you complete inventory visibility across your warehouses, including third-party logistics warehouses and third-party manufacturing facilities.

 Oracle Transportation Management services

Master the challenge of delivering products to the right customer, on-time and efficiently. Organizations need an industry-leading transportation management system, like Oracle Transportation Management (OTM). Customers have seen reduced freight spending, faster freight loading and fewer invoice errors.

Value that we deliver

IBM deploys Oracle Order Management, so that you can efficiently:

  • Create and manage sales orders
  • Manage pricing, shipment and billing
  • Manage order fulfillment
  • Monitor end-to-end order processing
  • Complete customer credit checks

Whether you manufacture products yourself or use a contract manufacturer, IBM can help. 

We implement Oracle Cloud Manufacturing and integrate it with your other supply chain applications enabling you to control your costs and your profitability.

Oracle inventory management improves visibility of global inventory and reduces costs. IBM consultants enable you to manage:

  • Inventory balances worldwide
  • Inventory reservations and allocations
  • Automated inventory replenishment
How we deliver value
Oracle consulting graphic showing deployment type, business area, AI superchargers and approach as distinct panels
How we deliver value

From deployment type to business area, every step of our delivery is energized by AI superchargers and a clear approach—helping you achieve healthier, more resilient outcomes.

Industries

We bring deep Oracle Cloud expertise to each industry, tailoring solutions that address sector-specific challenges

Manufacturing High tech Financial services
Related services Oracle Cloud ERP
Empower your organization to streamline operations, elevate financial acumen and future-proof your enterprise with Oracle ERP Solutions.
Oracle Cloud HCM
Oracle Cloud HCM empowers your workforce with a cloud platform that unifies HR, talent, payroll and workforce analytics. Our experts design, implement and optimize Oracle Cloud HCM to improve employee performance.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Deploy all your workloads on a resilient, secure and high-performance cloud platform—designed as a mission-critical systems platform.
Next steps

Curious about how IBM Consulting® can help your business? Reach out, we'll be in touch to answer your questions, discuss how our business consulting services can help and explore next steps.

 Subscribe to our weekly newsletter
IBM Consulting careers

Become a consultant with purpose, join our team of dedicated professionals driving innovation and change.

 See career opportunities Partner with IBM

Grow your business with IBM, amplify your growth with our innovative technology solutions, incentives and resources.

 Join IBM Partner Plus Visit IBM Consulting resources page

See our latest collection of reports, guidebooks and thought leadership papers to help grow your business.

 Learn more