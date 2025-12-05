Simplify IT and accelerate innovation on the cloud for mission-critical performance and enterprise growth
Innovate faster, scale smarter and operate securely with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Backed by deep cloud expertise and proven AI-infused assets, we guide your infrastructure transformation from strategy to scale.
IBM’s global team of Oracle-certified OCI experts combines technical excellence with strategic insight—optimizing compute, storage, networking and security to power your most critical workloads. Accelerate cloud adoption, minimize disruption and unlock enterprise agility and performance through tailored Oracle Cloud Infrastructure solutions.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure typically provides the lowest cost for services when compared to other providers. Clients realize as much as 50% in reduced costs. Oracle offers the same pricing structures for any deployment, any data center. Enjoy zero egress costs and up to 30% in support credits—on Oracle.1
OCI is the platform used to efficiently run OpenAI, Palantir, NVidia, Cohere and many more. OCI has the most modern, performant RDMA and GPU clustering infrastructure for both cognitive and gen AI. Oracle’s three-prong strategy for AI works across SaaS, PaaS and IaaS.
OCI was built from the ground-up for performance, availability and security. You won’t find any noisy neighbors, network cross-talk or over-subscriptions. Get the full core that you pay for on the only cloud with performance and manageability SLAs with credits.
Oracle multicloud options now run the full features of Oracle database and Exadata on all cloud providers (AWS, Azure, Google, OCI). This allows you to use the features of the 26ai database to allow ease of migration and use in AI.
OCI offers all deployment options—on-premises, public, hybrid or multicloud—as well as a full sovereign cloud solution. All services are available on all platforms. No data center in your region? No problem, Oracle can put one in.
OCI and AI drive smarter workload decisions that enable you to slash cloud migration costs.
Powered by IBMs deep ecosystem of top-tier hyperscalers, infrastructure leaders and service partners, clients see up to 50% faster deployment.
IBM can help design OCI for maximum availability and uptime with zero downtime.
Leverage IBM’s AI-powered automation to optimize compute, storage and database resources—while maintaining performance and compliance.
Reduce operational complexity via IBM's AIOps and managed services for OCI. IBM provides an efficient way to manage your infrastructure and application environment that allows you to focus on your core business.
IBM aligns your modernization efforts with strategic business objectives like agility, cost efficiency, AI adoption and customer experience. We can also advise on integration strategies.
Whether you’re migrating applications with data centers or infrastructure divestiture, IBM can assist with application rationalization with data center consolidation and simplification. We support sovereign, private cloud, AI factory and cloud repatriation.
We bring deep Oracle Cloud expertise to each industry, tailoring solutions that address sector-specific challenges.
By integrating OCIs secure, high-performance cloud with IBM’s industry expertise, manufacturers can connect production systems, analyze real-time data and optimize supply chains.
IBM and OCI help high-tech companies enhance agility, optimize costs and bring new technologies to market faster while maintaining data integrity and operational resilience.
OCI supports compliance, strengthens resilience and enables faster innovation—helping institutions optimize performance and deliver trusted, data-driven client experiences.
Enable efficient operations, support regulatory mandates and foster innovation—delivering a resilient, scalable foundation for smarter, more transparent public service delivery.
