Innovate faster, scale smarter and operate securely with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Backed by deep cloud expertise and proven AI-infused assets, we guide your infrastructure transformation from strategy to scale.

IBM’s global team of Oracle-certified OCI experts combines technical excellence with strategic insight—optimizing compute, storage, networking and security to power your most critical workloads. Accelerate cloud adoption, minimize disruption and unlock enterprise agility and performance through tailored Oracle Cloud Infrastructure solutions.
Benefits
Lower, simplified costs

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure typically provides the lowest cost for services when compared to other providers. Clients realize as much as 50% in reduced costs. Oracle offers the same pricing structures for any deployment, any data center. Enjoy zero egress costs and up to 30% in support credits—on Oracle.1
Data and AI infra leadership

OCI is the platform used to efficiently run OpenAI, Palantir, NVidia, Cohere and many more. OCI has the most modern, performant RDMA and GPU clustering infrastructure for both cognitive and gen AI. Oracle’s three-prong strategy for AI works across SaaS, PaaS and IaaS.
Built for enterprise

OCI was built from the ground-up for performance, availability and security. You won’t find any noisy neighbors, network cross-talk or over-subscriptions. Get the full core that you pay for on the only cloud with performance and manageability SLAs with credits.
Unlock the value of data for AI

Oracle multicloud options now run the full features of Oracle database and Exadata on all cloud providers (AWS, Azure, Google, OCI). This allows you to use the features of the 26ai database to allow ease of migration and use in AI.
Perfect for hybrid by design

OCI offers all deployment options—on-premises, public, hybrid or multicloud—as well as a full sovereign cloud solution. All services are available on all platforms. No data center in your region? No problem, Oracle can put one in.
Capabilities Maximize performance, minimize costs

OCI and AI drive smarter workload decisions that enable you to slash cloud migration costs.

 Accelerate transformation

Powered by IBMs deep ecosystem of top-tier hyperscalers, infrastructure leaders and service partners, clients see up to 50% faster deployment.

Migrate without disruption

IBM can help design OCI for maximum availability and uptime with zero downtime.

Value that we deliver

Leverage IBM’s AI-powered automation to optimize compute, storage and database resources—while maintaining performance and compliance.

Reduce operational complexity via IBM's AIOps and managed services for OCI. IBM provides an efficient way to manage your infrastructure and application environment that allows you to focus on your core business.

IBM aligns your modernization efforts with strategic business objectives like agility, cost efficiency, AI adoption and customer experience. We can also advise on integration strategies.

Whether you’re migrating applications with data centers or infrastructure divestiture, IBM can assist with application rationalization with data center consolidation and simplification. We support sovereign, private cloud, AI factory and cloud repatriation.

How we deliver value
Oracle consulting graphic showing deployment type, business area, AI superchargers and approach as distinct panels
From deployment type to business area, every step of our delivery is energized by AI superchargers and a clear approach—helping you achieve healthier, more resilient outcomes.

Industries

We bring deep Oracle Cloud expertise to each industry, tailoring solutions that address sector-specific challenges.

Manufacturing High tech Financial services Public sector
Related services Oracle Cloud ERP
Empower your organization to streamline operations, elevate financial acumen, and future-proof your enterprise with Oracle ERP solutions. Backed by deep industry experience and proven methodologies, we guide your digital ERP transformation from strategy to scale.
Oracle Cloud SCM
Achieve intelligent, connected and resilient supply chain operations with Oracle Cloud SCM. This comprehensive suite delivers real-time visibility, predictive analytics and automation across planning, procurement, manufacturing, inventory, logistics and product lifecycle management.
Oracle Cloud HCM
Oracle Cloud HCM empowers your workforce with an end-to-end platform that unifies HR, talent, payroll and workforce analytics in the cloud. Our experts design, implement and optimize Oracle Cloud HCM solutions that improve employee engagement, ensure compliance and drive organizational agility.
Next steps

Curious about how IBM Consulting® can help your business? Reach out, we'll be in touch to answer your questions, discuss how our business consulting services can help and explore next steps.

