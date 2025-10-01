IBM Accelalpha, now part of IBM Consulting®, is a trusted leader in supply chain transformation with Oracle Cloud. From logistics and trade compliance to warehouse management and connected supply chains, we help clients remove bottlenecks, speed delivery and build resilience.

Beyond our supply chain experience, IBM Accelalpha continues to deliver multi-pillar Oracle Cloud implementations including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Customer Experience (CX) and Human Capital Management (HCM)—from strategy and design through deployment and support—now strengthened under IBM Consulting. Together with IBM and Oracle, we combine specialized Oracle Cloud application expertise with global scale and AI-powered solutions to deliver smarter, faster, healthier businesses.