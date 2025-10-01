Implementing, integrating and managing Oracle Cloud solutions
IBM Accelalpha, now part of IBM Consulting®, is a trusted leader in supply chain transformation with Oracle Cloud. From logistics and trade compliance to warehouse management and connected supply chains, we help clients remove bottlenecks, speed delivery and build resilience.
Beyond our supply chain experience, IBM Accelalpha continues to deliver multi-pillar Oracle Cloud implementations including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Customer Experience (CX) and Human Capital Management (HCM)—from strategy and design through deployment and support—now strengthened under IBM Consulting. Together with IBM and Oracle, we combine specialized Oracle Cloud application expertise with global scale and AI-powered solutions to deliver smarter, faster, healthier businesses.
A cloud-based suite that streamlines financials, procurement and project management for smarter business decisions.
A cloud-based, AI-powered suite that manages the entire employee lifecycle from hire to retire.
A performance management suite that supports planning, budgeting, forecasting and reporting to align strategy with execution.
An integrated platform that connects planning, sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and maintenance to drive agility and resilience.
A customer experience suite that unifies marketing, sales, service and commerce to deliver personalized, end-to-end journeys.
Since joining IBM, we’ve gained greater learning opportunities, dedicated product support and closer alignment across development, sales and delivery.
These benefits, combined with IBM and Oracle’s decades-long partnership, help organizations build resilience, agility and transparency—essential foundations for lasting transformation and success.
We enable measurable cost reductions by automating key workflows and optimizing Oracle Cloud implementations. Clients report lower IT costs, extra savings and reduced manual overhead from applications like Oracle Cloud ERP, EPM and Supply Chain.
We empower clients to deliver faster, more consistent customer service by using Oracle CX. From self-service portals to field service, clients are transforming support workflows and increasing customer satisfaction across every channel.
We simplify operations by using Oracle Cloud, from finance to logistics. Our clients eliminate bottlenecks with automation and role-based workflows. We deliver a comprehensive digital transformation with Oracle Cloud applications.
Our clients have seen significant improvements in their financial processes like order-to-cash. These improvements include noteworthy reductions in financial planning and close by using Oracle EPM.
We help logistics and manufacturing leaders streamline planning, trade compliance and fulfillment by using Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM), Global Trade Management (GTM), Oracle Transportation Management (OTM), and Oracle Warehouse Management System (WMS). Our comprehensive Oracle solutions ensure faster delivery, improve customer satisfaction and enable instant coordination across global supply networks.
We bring deep Oracle Cloud expertise to each industry, tailoring solutions that address sector-specific challenges—from supply chain volatility to regulatory demands and customer expectations.
We transform manufacturing operations with Oracle Cloud Manufacturing, Warehouse Management System (WMS) and IoT. Clients benefit from real‑time inventory tracking, automated warehouse and production workflows and global traceability—resulting in faster order fulfillment, reduced scrap and tighter regulatory control.
We help high‑tech firms adapt to rapid product cycles and supply disruptions. We implement Oracle SCM, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), GTM and OTM—with our iAccel toolkit—to help ensure fast, compliant deliveries and scaled configurations. Clients achieve resilient supply chains, quicker launches and smoother trade operations.
In financial services, we deploy Oracle ERP, Account Reconciliation Cloud Service (ARCS) and EPM to automate regulatory reporting, balance reconciliation and financial close. Clients streamline close cycles, enhance audit readiness and gain real‑time financial insight—enabling faster decisions and lower risk.
Professional services firms gain efficiency and agility through Oracle Cloud ERP, Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) and project financials implemented with our help. We integrate resource planning, billing automation and workforce analytics—helping firms improve utilization, reduce overhead and scale client delivery seamlessly.
In the communications sector, we employ Oracle CPQ, Subscription Management and Cloud CX to enable personalized offers, flexible billing and high-quality support. Clients launch new service bundles faster, improve customer onboarding and drive subscriber satisfaction and retention.
