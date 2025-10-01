IBM Accelalpha

Implementing, integrating and managing Oracle Cloud solutions

Business Maturity Index Assessment
Deep supply chain expertise, powered by IBM

IBM Accelalpha, now part of IBM Consulting®, is a trusted leader in supply chain transformation with Oracle Cloud. From logistics and trade compliance to warehouse management and connected supply chains, we help clients remove bottlenecks, speed delivery and build resilience.

Beyond our supply chain experience, IBM Accelalpha continues to deliver multi-pillar Oracle Cloud implementations including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Customer Experience (CX) and Human Capital Management (HCM)—from strategy and design through deployment and support—now strengthened under IBM Consulting. Together with IBM and Oracle, we combine specialized Oracle Cloud application expertise with global scale and AI-powered solutions to deliver smarter, faster, healthier businesses.
Benefits 790+ Oracle consultants >600 projects executed in 2024 400 unique customers on Oracle Cloud 600+ Oracle certifications 8+ average years of Oracle application experience
Capabilities
Oracle Cloud ERP

A cloud-based suite that streamlines financials, procurement and project management for smarter business decisions.
Oracle Cloud HCM

A cloud-based, AI-powered suite that manages the entire employee lifecycle from hire to retire.
Oracle Cloud EPM

A performance management suite that supports planning, budgeting, forecasting and reporting to align strategy with execution.
Oracle Cloud SCM

An integrated platform that connects planning, sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and maintenance to drive agility and resilience.
Oracle Cloud CX

A customer experience suite that unifies marketing, sales, service and commerce to deliver personalized, end-to-end journeys.

A strategic partnership

Building business vitality together

Since joining IBM, we’ve gained greater learning opportunities, dedicated product support and closer alignment across development, sales and delivery.

These benefits, combined with IBM and Oracle’s decades-long partnership, help organizations build resilience, agility and transparency—essential foundations for lasting transformation and success.
Value that we deliver

We enable measurable cost reductions by automating key workflows and optimizing Oracle Cloud implementations. Clients report lower IT costs, extra savings and reduced manual overhead from applications like Oracle Cloud ERP, EPM and Supply Chain.

We empower clients to deliver faster, more consistent customer service by using Oracle CX. From self-service portals to field service, clients are transforming support workflows and increasing customer satisfaction across every channel.

We simplify operations by using Oracle Cloud, from finance to logistics. Our clients eliminate bottlenecks with automation and role-based workflows. We deliver a comprehensive digital transformation with Oracle Cloud applications.

Our clients have seen significant improvements in their financial processes like order-to-cash. These improvements include noteworthy reductions in financial planning and close by using Oracle EPM.

We help logistics and manufacturing leaders streamline planning, trade compliance and fulfillment by using Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM), Global Trade Management (GTM), Oracle Transportation Management (OTM), and Oracle Warehouse Management System (WMS). Our comprehensive Oracle solutions ensure faster delivery, improve customer satisfaction and enable instant coordination across global supply networks.

How we deliver value
How we deliver value

From deployment type to business area, every step of our delivery is energized by AI superchargers and a clear approach—helping you achieve healthier, more resilient outcomes.

Industries

We bring deep Oracle Cloud expertise to each industry, tailoring solutions that address sector-specific challenges—from supply chain volatility to regulatory demands and customer expectations.

Manufacturing High tech Financial services Professional services Communications
Related services IBM Applications Software Technology
IBM Applications Software Technology is trusted by public sector organizations to modernize ERP cloud and rapid HCM implementation. In partnership with IBM and Oracle, we combine IBM Applications Software Technology, deep public sector expertise with IBM’s global delivery scale and AI capabilities to deliver transformative outcomes.
IBM Symatrix
Founded with a focus on Oracle HCM, IBM Symatrix has spent over two decades helping organizations unlock the full potential of their business applications. We don’t just implement Oracle—we make it work harder, smarter and deliver the ROI our clients expect.
IBM Oracle Consulting Services
With more than 10,000 dedicated Oracle Cloud consultants who have helped clients successfully complete more than 6,500 Oracle projects, IBM offers Oracle services and consulting to clients that include a roadmap for their cloud transformation investment, from consulting to cloud implementation to support.
