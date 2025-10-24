Join IBM at the premier cloud-native event of the year from 10–13 November 2025 at the Georgia World Congress Center as we bring fresh thinking, powerful demos and practical solutions to the KubeCon community. Whether you’re scaling platforms, securing hybrid environments or automating operations with AI, IBM is here to help you move faster—without compromising resilience or control.
Stop by our booth #700 to explore real-world environments, hear from IBM engineers and open source leaders who are shaping the future of cloud-native tech.
AI is reshaping observability and observability is becoming essential for AI. In this session, we’ll cut through the hype and focus on what’s possible today. We’ll explore how generative and agentic AI are being embedded into observability platforms to accelerate root cause analysis, reduce toil and automate incident response. Equally important, we’ll dive into how to apply observability to gen AI and agentic AI workloads themselves—covering tracing, monitoring and debugging of these complex, non-deterministic systems. This session will provide a practical lens on the intersection of AI and observability—what’s working now, what’s experimental and what’s next.
Learn how agentic AI and gen AI are enhancing full-stack observability by accelerating probable root cause analysis, incident understanding and remediation.
Speaker: Paul Watkins
The Container Storage Interface (CSI) is an excellent way to leverage your existing investments in fibre channel and iscsi SANs. But even CSI cannot support all the desired workloads of virtual machine and containerized applications running on Kubernetes. IBM Fusion Access for SAN unlocks your SAN storage so that you can fully use it efficiently with virtual machine and containerized applications.
Speaker: Pete Brey
Businesses increasingly seek AI models that mirror their unique expertise, voice and compliance standards. At IBM, we’re pioneering a future where AI isn’t just open source, but highly customizable. Learn how AI customization helps to meet with your specific requirements.
Speaker: Chris Rosen
Bridging the gap between static Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and the dynamic needs of modern workloads is a critical challenge. This session introduces the IBM® Turbonomic® companion operator, a solution that transforms compute resource management for workloads in Kubernetes environments. By establishing the AI-driven decisions of Turbonomic as the real-time source of truth, it enables continuous automation and eliminates resource drift accelerating the journey to autonomous operations.
Speaker: Vidushi Bansal
In today’s fast-moving digital landscape, resilience and compliance can’t be left to manual checklists or after-the-fact audits. Lean DevOps and IT teams need proactive, automated solutions that reduce risk while keeping services always on. Join us to see how the AI agents of IBM Concert® simplify resilience and compliance through two powerful capabilities: Profile Builder, which codifies resilience and compliance requirements by design and AI-driven Remediation, which automatically analyzes issues, generates prescriptive fixes and validates improvements in real time. You’ll learn how AI agents help teams eliminate blind spots and codify audit-ready requirements, turn assessments into actionable remediation plans with generated code and improve resilience scores measurably while reducing operational burden. Walk away with a clear understanding of how IBM Concert enables organizations to stay compliant, resilient and ready for whatever comes next.
Speaker: Ekim Mauer
IBM Storage Ceph is the perfect next-generation shared storage environment. With its three-in-one architecture for block, file and S3 object data, Storage Ceph reduces costs and simplifies capacity planning. IBM Fusion Data Foundation provides tight integration with Red Hat® OpenShift® for administrators and developers. The vCenter plugin for NVMe/TCP makes Storage Ceph the perfect transition storage platform for migrating from VMware to Red Hat OpenShift.
Speaker: Greg Deffenbaugh
See how hybrid by design architecture delivers more than 3X higher ROI and enables AI at scale at IBM Cloud®.
Speaker: Chris Rosen
Closing the loop between cost visibility and optimization is key to effective Kubernetes cost management. This session presents how pairing the real-time cost insights of Kubecost® with the automated, AI-driven rightsizing and scaling of Turbonomic delivers a complete FinOps solution. We’ll share our approach to implementing this strategy to ensure that applications are both performant and cost-efficient, ultimately reducing waste and improving resource utilization.
Speakers:
In the era of agentic AI, organizations are rapidly adopting intelligent agents to automate complex tasks, drive productivity and transform enterprise workflows. However, with this shift comes a new set of challenges, ranging from agent sprawl and non-deterministic behaviors to risks around compliance, transparency and performance. This session explores how IBM watsonx Orchestrate® and IBM watsonx.governance® work together to provide a unified, enterprise-grade solution for building, evaluating and monitoring AI agents across their lifecycle. Attendees will learn how watsonx Orchestrate empowers business users and developers to create and deploy agents with ease, while its governance workflows ensure that these agents are trustworthy, compliant and high-performing through robust observability and governance capabilities.
Speaker: Xavier Vargas
In today’s cloud-native world, enterprises are challenged with bridging on-premises systems, SaaS applications, APIs and emerging AI workloads—all while ensuring security, compliance and scalability. webMethods® Hybrid Integration is designed to meet these challenges head-on by giving teams the flexibility to build anywhere and run everywhere. This session will explore how webMethods enables seamless connectivity across Kubernetes, cloud and on-prem environments, empowering developers to integrate microservices, APIs and data flows with speed and confidence. We’ll share real-world use cases showing how organizations are achieving agility by simplifying hybrid and multicloud deployments, accelerating modernization with containerized integration, and extending integration to AI and event-driven architectures. Join us to learn how webMethods Hybrid Integration can help you navigate complexity, unlock agility and deliver innovation at scale—no matter where your workloads run.
Speaker: Brian Kelly
One of the most challenging parts of AI adoption is finding trusted use cases. Most people fall into three camps regarding AI: true believers, hard skeptics and the crucial “maybe” group, stuck in the middle. The “maybes” aren’t against AI—they just haven’t seen a use case that clicks. Through the open source project PETE (patient engagement training experience), you’ll see exactly how AI transforms medical education by creating realistic patient interactions that would be impossible to replicate at scale otherwise. PETE demonstrates how to build AI applications that enhance human capabilities rather than compete with them. By creating realistic patient simulation scenarios for medical students learning motivational interviewing techniques, this project showcases AI adoption that’s both practical and ethical. This talk offers more than just information; it’s a roadmap for practical AI integration and adoption. You’ll walk through the technical implementation by using Ollama and Django, but more importantly, the decision-making framework that led to this use case. You’ll learn how to identify AI opportunities that build trust rather than erode it, implement guardrails that matter and create value propositions that resonate with both technical teams and stakeholders.
Speaker: JJ Asghar
In today’s cloud-native world, enterprises are challenged with bridging on-premises systems, SaaS applications, APIs and emerging AI workloads—all while ensuring security, compliance and scalability. webMethods® Hybrid Integration is designed to meet these challenges head-on by giving teams the flexibility to build anywhere and run everywhere. This session will explore how webMethods enables seamless connectivity across Kubernetes, cloud and on-prem environments, empowering developers to integrate microservices, APIs and data flows with speed and confidence. We’ll share real-world use cases showing how organizations are achieving agility by simplifying hybrid and multicloud deployments, accelerating modernization with containerized integration, and extending integration to AI and event-driven architectures. Join us to learn how webMethods Hybrid Integration can help you navigate complexity, unlock agility and deliver innovation at scale—no matter where your workloads run.
Speaker: Brian Kelly
Worried about cyberthreats, ransomware attacks and natural disasters? Finding yourself with one solution for container backup and another for traditional IT? Looking to protect everything from bare metal physical servers, to VMs and containers with a single solution? Protect your enterprise with IBM Storage Defender. This comprehensive solution ensures business continuity and minimizes downtime by safeguarding containers and virtual machines across hybrid cloud environments. With advanced data protection, threat detection, support for IBM Fusion containers and VMs, immutable backups on Ceph and recovery orchestration, IBM Storage Defender helps you reduce risk, improve security and increase efficiency. With a single, unified solution you can simplify your data protection and resiliency strategy.
Speaker: Tony Pearson
Kubernetes autoscalers (HPA, VPA, Cluster Autoscaler) are reactive and metric-limited. IBM Turbonomic goes further by using real-time, application-aware automation to ensure performance and efficiency across the stack. Discover how it optimizes resources, reduces costs and simplifies scaling.
Speaker: Murtuza Mukadam
In this session, IBM will explain how Serverless fleets provide an easy way to deploy compute-intense workloads efficiently and securely on VMs or GPUs with IBM Cloud Code Engine.
Speaker: Chris Rosen
Kubernetes performance and cost efficiency are deeply connected but often managed separately. This session shows how IBM Instana® powered by IBM Kubecost unites observability and cost intelligence to help teams see where resources are misused, solve performance issues in the context of expenditure and save through data-driven optimization. Learn how this integration empowers DevOps, SRE and FinOps teams to deliver faster, more efficient and cost-aware Kubernetes operations.
Speaker: Ankita Pandey
Artificial intelligence is increasingly taking on significant importance for gaining valuable insight from your data. IBM Fusion AI delivers a turnkey hardware and software solution that is easy to deploy and operate. Fusion AI’s integrated AFM and CAS services connect you to the right data at the right time.
Speaker: Pete Brey
IT resilience and compliance are no longer optional—they’re critical to business continuity, customer trust and regulatory readiness. Yet most organizations still struggle with siloed tools, manual patching and reactive compliance practices that slow teams down and increase risk. Join this session to see how IBM Concert leverages AI to unify visibility across hybrid environments, score application resilience in real time and automate remediation and compliance workflows. Learn how teams can reduce downtime, cut manual effort and stay continuously audit-ready—without disrupting existing tools or cloud workflows. Walk away with a clear understanding of how Concert helps SREs, application owners, operations and compliance teams shift from firefighting to proactive resilience and reliable compliance.
Speaker: Ekim Mauer
There is no such thing as regular computing anymore and everything should be confidential. Learn how the Red Hat OpenShift Confidential Containers extend container security to enterprise clients by ensuring that workloads inside containers run in a hardware-isolated, encrypted environment.
Speaker: Chris Rosen
Detail and demo the IBM Fusion + Storage Ceph architecture and how these technologies help you make the best of your Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes environments when it comes to data services such as persistent storage, backup and restore (data protection) and disaster recovery.
Speakers:
In the rapidly evolving landscape of generative AI (gen AI), the ability to dynamically scale workloads in Kubernetes is no longer optional, it’s essential. With the high cost and demand of GPU resources, every millisecond and GPU cycle counts. This session explores how IBM Turbonomic empowers organizations to leverage service level objectives (SLOs) to drive intelligent scaling decisions. Learn how the unique approach of Turbonomic continuously balances performance and efficiency, ensuring your infrastructure adapts in real time to meet gen AI demands without overprovisioning or compromising user experience.
Speaker: Murtuza Mukadam
Learn how you can simplify the migration and management of traditional VMs to a unified hybrid cloud platform, providing a pathway for infrastructure and application modernization enabling organizations for AI applications with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Cloud.
Speaker: Chris Rosen
AI apps fail in new ways: drift, token spikes and agent breakdowns. See how IBM Instana unifies traces, prompts, costs and infra signals with OpenLLMetry to give SREs and DevOps real-time visibility, faster root cause analysis and reliable gen AI workloads at scale.
Speaker: Jayanth Putta
In today’s fast-moving digital landscape, resilience and compliance can’t be left to manual checklists or after-the-fact audits. Lean DevOps and IT teams need proactive, automated solutions that reduce risk while keeping services always on. Join us to see how the AI agents of IBM Concert® simplify resilience and compliance through two powerful capabilities: Profile Builder, which codifies resilience and compliance requirements by design and AI-driven Remediation, which automatically analyzes issues, generates prescriptive fixes and validates improvements in real time. You’ll learn how AI agents help teams eliminate blind spots and codify audit-ready requirements, turn assessments into actionable remediation plans with generated code and improve resilience scores measurably while reducing operational burden. Walk away with a clear understanding of how IBM Concert enables organizations to stay compliant, resilient and ready for whatever comes next.
Speaker: Ekim Mauer
IBM Keynote | Observability Day
Sponsored Keynote: Rethinking Observability: Less Noise, More Answers–Steve Bek, IBM
Monday, 10 November 2025, 9:40 AM–9:45 AM Eastern time (ET)
Building B | Level 2 | B206
Most observability tools weren’t built with developers in mind, but IBM is changing that. In this Observability Day keynote, IBM will share a developer-focused approach that cuts through noise, surfaces real answers fast and fits naturally into your workflow.
Don’t miss live demos, real-world environments and conversations with the engineers behind the tools—all at the IBM booth
IBM Keynote | Platform Engineering Day
Sponsored Keynote: Resilience by Design: Automating Reliability in Cloud-Native Architecture–James Mellinger, IBM
Monday, 10 November 2025, 10:10 AM–10:15 AM ET
Building B | Level 5 | Thomas Murphy Ballroom 2-3
Learn how AI-driven automation is transforming observability for cloud-native apps—with practical strategies for resilience, security and compliance in hybrid and regulated environments.
Get a first look at the IBM Concert CISO Agent and Resilience Agent in action and walk away with insights you can apply across any platform.
Stay informed about cutting-edge breakthroughs in AI, new solutions, industry trends and upcoming events.