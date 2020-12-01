Tape storage

Reliable tape storage technology with airgap, long-term retention, cyber resilient and energy-efficient at a lower cost than other media
IBM Storage: Tape Storage

Next generation LTO 9 tape technology for the hybrid cloud

Building on the confidence of more than two decades of data protection and storage innovation, IBM LTO 9 solutions offers end users more energy-efficient storage capacity than ever with high levels of confidence that their data is safe, secured and protected against cyber threats.

The full range of tape storage products

Learn more about drives, autoloaders, libraries, virtual tape systems, and IBM Spectrum Archive software.

Tape-based data storage for powerful modern data protection

Discover a simple, inexpensive technology that is virtually impervious to cyberattacks and is already in your data center – tape storage.

Tape storage goes high speed

'Flape' storage uses intelligent software-defined storage to combine the cost and performance advantages of flash, tape and SDS.

Foster an Air-Gapped cyber-resilient infrastructure

IBM Tape solutions help you eliminate the ransomware cycle of infection and re-infection by creating a data copy essentially impossible for hackers to corrupt.

IBM TS7770 virtual tape family

Improve storage economics and data security in mission-critical hybrid cloud environments.

IBM TS7770 includes enhanced security, scalability, reliability, and performance for today’s mainframe environments. The TS7700 family introduces a high performance All Flash solution along with the high capacity storage solution. Address the growing modern data protection and retention requirements of today’s world with an increasingly cyber-resilient infrastructure including “air-gap” protection for malware and ransomware.

  • Seamless hybrid cloud integration with cloud-based disaster recovery for tape
  • 100% data encryption of all 8-clusters grid
  • Smaller footprint in the data center, down to 16U rack mount solution with lower entry cost option is available
  • 3.94 PT Maximum native capacity per library
  • Drive type: TS1100
IBM Tape Libraries

 Cyber resiliency with physical air-gapping reduces the cost of storing growing amounts of data.

 IBM TS4500 Tape Library

Next-generation cloud storage library

  • Maximum capacity with LTO-8 / TS1160: 278 PB / 351 PB
  • Drive Type(s): LTO and/or TS1100
  • Maximum number of drives: 128
 IBM TS4500 Tape Library

High-density, highly scalable and easy-to-manage

High-density, highly scalable and easy-to-manage

  • Maximum capacity with LTO-8: 3.36 PB
  • Drive Type(s): LTO FH & HH
  • Maximum number of drives: 21
 TS2900 Tape Autoloader

Low-profile, entry-level IBM LTO tape storage

Low-profile, entry-level IBM LTO tape storage

  • Maximum capacity with LTO-8: 108 TB
  • Drive Type(s): LTO HH SAS
  • Maximum number of drives: 1
 Maximum number of drives: 1

Tape management software

Optimize archival cost with a true physical air gap protection and an intuitive management system.  Get direct, intuitive and graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries. IBM Spectrum Archive makes tape storage as easy to use as disk storage by incorporating the Linear Tape File System (LTFS) format standard for reading, writing and exchanging metadata on formatted tape cartridges.
View IBM Spectrum Archive
Get storage your way with IBM Storage Utility Offering

Transform your virtual tape library CAPEX costs to OPEX as you better align capacity costs to business needs. IBM Storage Utility Offering delivers a cloud-like consumption model as your storage demands change to meet your business requirements. Get the IBM Cloud experience, on demand and always available, while focusing on driving business value through your data and business applications. Discover our cloud-like consumption, pay-as-you-grow capacity pricing.

 IBM Storage Utility Offering

Bradesco secure banking

The second-largest bank in Brazil creates a new way of banking, focused on consumers and their need for always-on, mobile services supported with an innovative, reliable, and secure storage platform.

 Read the full story Amsterdam UMC

This medical center implements a scalable, cost-effective storage for big data solution and helped researchers migrate from NAS drives to a centralized storage platform based on IBM Spectrum Storage solutions.

 Read the client story Government of Puerto Rico

After the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the Department of the Treasury of Puerto Rico deployed a continuous availability solution — based on z Systems® — to maximize uptime and resume operations quickly if disaster strikes.

 Read the full story

