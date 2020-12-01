Building on the confidence of more than two decades of data protection and storage innovation, IBM LTO 9 solutions offers end users more energy-efficient storage capacity than ever with high levels of confidence that their data is safe, secured and protected against cyber threats.
Learn more about drives, autoloaders, libraries, virtual tape systems, and IBM Spectrum Archive software.
Discover a simple, inexpensive technology that is virtually impervious to cyberattacks and is already in your data center – tape storage.
'Flape' storage uses intelligent software-defined storage to combine the cost and performance advantages of flash, tape and SDS.
IBM Tape solutions help you eliminate the ransomware cycle of infection and re-infection by creating a data copy essentially impossible for hackers to corrupt.
Improve storage economics and data security in mission-critical hybrid cloud environments.
IBM TS7770 includes enhanced security, scalability, reliability, and performance for today’s mainframe environments. The TS7700 family introduces a high performance All Flash solution along with the high capacity storage solution. Address the growing modern data protection and retention requirements of today’s world with an increasingly cyber-resilient infrastructure including “air-gap” protection for malware and ransomware.
Cyber resiliency with physical air-gapping reduces the cost of storing growing amounts of data.
Next-generation cloud storage library
High-density, highly scalable and easy-to-manage
Low-profile, entry-level IBM LTO tape storage
Optimize archival cost with a true physical air gap protection and an intuitive management system. Get direct, intuitive and graphical access to data stored in IBM tape drives and libraries. IBM Spectrum Archive makes tape storage as easy to use as disk storage by incorporating the Linear Tape File System (LTFS) format standard for reading, writing and exchanging metadata on formatted tape cartridges.
Transform your virtual tape library CAPEX costs to OPEX as you better align capacity costs to business needs. IBM Storage Utility Offering delivers a cloud-like consumption model as your storage demands change to meet your business requirements. Get the IBM Cloud experience, on demand and always available, while focusing on driving business value through your data and business applications. Discover our cloud-like consumption, pay-as-you-grow capacity pricing.
The second-largest bank in Brazil creates a new way of banking, focused on consumers and their need for always-on, mobile services supported with an innovative, reliable, and secure storage platform.
This medical center implements a scalable, cost-effective storage for big data solution and helped researchers migrate from NAS drives to a centralized storage platform based on IBM Spectrum Storage solutions.
After the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the Department of the Treasury of Puerto Rico deployed a continuous availability solution — based on z Systems® — to maximize uptime and resume operations quickly if disaster strikes.