Data storage solutions

Transform and enhance your business with a comprehensive storage solution that integrates and refreshes your existing IT infrastructure, while reducing costs.
Explore the data storage portfolio (10 MB) Take the storage consumption assessment
Reflections in glass office facade

Overview

Comprehensive data storage solutions

To truly optimize your IT infrastructure, it’s key to have a comprehensive and resilient approach to hybrid cloud. One that lowers costs without cloud lock-in, integrates and plays well with your existing solutions — all while simplifying containerization, management, software-defined storage and modern data protection.

 Why data storage for hybrid cloud (45.1 MB)

Benefits

Simplify hybrid cloud

Reduce complexity with enterprise storage across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments.

 Explore hybrid cloud storage Optimize AI and data

Streamline artificial intelligence (AI) projects with a storage platform that delivers performance, scalability, and flexibility.

 Explore storage for AI Data protection and resiliency

Maximize backup storage efficiency, data security and performance with maximum uptime at a lower cost.

 Explore storage data protection

Solutions

Data storage systems
https://1.dam.s81c.com/m/73da3085c3a28933/original/flash-storage-family.jpg
All flash storage
Turbocharge your flash access with end-to-end NVMe for accelerated performance and lower latency.
Professional Developer programmer working a software website design and coding technology, writing codes and database in company office, Global cyber connection technology.
SoftwareDefined Storage (SDS)
Manage your data growth and enable cloud initiatives with file, block and object solutions.
Communicating via mobile phone and laptop
Modern data protection
Protect your critical business data with an integrated approach to backup and disaster recovery.
FlashSystem 7200 Front
Hybrid storage
Control costs with an optimized mix of storage media at an affordable price.
IT technician or engineer working with hard drives in a storage array network. Data backup in a large datacenter.
Storage Area Networks (SAN)
Capitalize on enterprise-wide data sharing and collaboration with intelligent SAN switches, directors and routers.
The hard drive in the computer server is close-up. Data storage is performed on media. Selective focus
Tape storage
Scalable, durable, secure, and energy-efficient tape storage at a compellingly lower cost.
Get the product guide (10 MB)
Hybrid cloud storage

Container-enabled enterprise storage, deployed seamlessly across on-premises and hybrid cloud storage environments helps you reduce complexity.
Storage for AI and big data

Storage for data & AI simplifies your infrastructure with optimized efficiency to drive faster results that are massively scalable and globally available from edge to inference.
Storage virtualization

Storage virtualization lets you centralize management to unify mixed environments and uncover hidden capacity.
Storage for mainframes and cyber-resilience

Multi-layered mainframe storage solutions, deeply integrated with end-to-end cyber resiliency, help you safeguard your infrastructure from complex business risks.
Cloud Pak and container storage

Protect your data with persistent storage services for containers.
Container-native storage solutions for OpenShift

IBM Spectrum Fusion¹ provides global hybrid cloud data access and enterprise storage services for mission critical data. From the edge to the cloud, manage and protect your data wherever it lives.

Use cases

Glass-walled building reflecting trees. This is shoot with a composition to look up from a lower place.
Delivering more economic energy

Orange Caraïbe was able to build an eco-friendly data center that doubled storage capacity and dramatically reduced energy consumption with IBM FlashSystem technology.

 Read the case study
The panoramic view of Salzburg City and Salzach River, Austria
Connecting communities through always-on IT

Using IBM FlashSystem, the Archdiocese of Salzburg is able to ensure that its services are always available to its community while simultaneously keeping staff and clergy connected.

 Read the case study
Beijing,China
Responding to rapid economic development

Banco Bradesco addressed evolving consumer needs by using IBM® Z® and IBM Storage systems to develop a reliable, secure, innovative banking platform that allows customers to bank the way they want to.

 Read the case study

Services

Resources

More data storage solutions
Flash storage solutions

All-flash arrays to keep your data protected and available.

 Explore flash storage solutions Data backup and recovery

Maximize uptime and resiliency while lowering costs.

 Explore storage data backup and recovery Software-Defined Storage

Smarter solutions with intelligence and functionality for storage without compromise.

 Explore software-defined storage Lab services for storage and SDS

Find and deploy the building blocks of a next-generation IT infrastructure that empowers your business.

 Explore lab services for storage and SDS
Citations

¹Statements by IBM regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at the sole discretion of IBM. Information regarding potential future products is intended to outline general product direction and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. The information mentioned regarding potential future products is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation to deliver any material, code, or functionality. Information about potential future products may not be incorporated into any contract. The development, release, and timing of any future features or functionality described for IBM products remain at the sole discretion of IBM.