With our broad risk appetite, global coverage and agile organisation, Kreditbank not only helps you get the most out of your balance sheet, but also mitigates risk and takes the operational headache out of managing accounts receivable.
Let Kreditbank support your business
Efficiently balancing working capital with sales growth is a real challenge for many companies. Kreditbank provides flexible capital solutions, supported by best-in-class technology, to support your business success.
We provide:
Receivable Purchase
True sale of customer trade receivables to manage cash flow, transfer credit risk and simplify operations
Inventory Financing
Established lines of credit to enhance partners’ working capital flexibility and support their orders and purchases
Channel Financing
Extended terms programmes for channel partners to support differentiated value and drive sales growth while improving working capital