Looking to optimise your working capital, grow your channel sales or simply make life easier for your organisation?
With our broad risk appetite, global coverage and agile organisation, Kreditbank not only helps you get the most out of your balance sheet, but also mitigates risk and takes the operational headache out of managing accounts receivable.

Let Kreditbank support your business

Efficiently balancing working capital with sales growth is a real challenge for many companies. Kreditbank provides flexible capital solutions, supported by best-in-class technology, to support your business success. 

  • Continuous underwriting: we perform buyer financial analysis, risk evaluation, and approval management
  • Credit line management: we ensure sufficient buyer credit limits for forecasted business needs
  • Collections and cash reconciliations: we handle customer servicing and end-to-end AR operations
  • Dispute management: we work with you to facilitate closure of buyer-identified product order issues
  • Risk transfer: we enable true sale of receivables with full transfer of credit risk
  • Accelerated cash: we fund receivables in advance of due date at 100%
Our goal is your growth

We provide:

  • Complete flexibility, with the capabilities and technology to develop customised solutions that are right for your business
  • World-leading – and worldwide – expertise and proficiency, built on three decades of experience
  • A client-centric approach that delivers a high-quality customer experience and enables long-term relationships founded on trust
     

Receivable Purchase

True sale of customer trade receivables to manage cash flow, transfer credit risk and simplify operations

Inventory Financing

Established lines of credit to enhance partners’ working capital flexibility and support their orders and purchases

Channel Financing

Extended terms programmes for channel partners to support differentiated value and drive sales growth while improving working capital
