The Hébergeur de Données de Santé (HDS) certification was issued by ASIP SANTÉ (part of AGENCE DU NUMERIQUE EN SANTÉ). Introduced by the French Ministry of Health, it provides guidance on hosting of personal health information (PHI) and stipulates that any healthcare organization that hosts PHI externally must use an HDS-certified service provider. HDS is a framework that describes the conditions and security measures under which personal health data collected in France must be protected. The HDS certification process requires the cloud service provider to implement and demonstrate that they have appropriate measures in place to keep personal health information private, secure and confidential.



