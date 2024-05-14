Winterhalter and BLUE Consult reviewed options for cloud and on-premises solutions. Balancing the costs and performance requirements, the team decided against the cloud subscription model. Further, Winterhalter considered administration workload, likely availability of skilled IT personnel, and the customizations of its SAP ERP application that might be difficult to replicate on a software-as-a-service platform.

“Winterhalter is a family-owned business, and we like to make independent choices, selecting the solutions and the partners we prefer best,” comments Erhard Klein. “We consider the total cost of ownership over five years and invest in the right strategy for Winterhalter.”

Advised by BLUE Consult, Winterhalter chose to make the move to SAP S/4HANA, implemented on premises, running on IBM Power10 servers in two data centers.

“We have been running our existing SAP solutions on IBM Power servers for many years, delivering total reliability and resilience, and we were able to scale up as the workload grew,” explains Erhard Klein. “Based on that experience, we selected the new IBM Power L1024 servers with the latest IBM Power10 processors to deliver both today’s performance and the capacity for future SAP S/4HANA demands.”

Divided evenly across two data centers, Winterhalter deployed four IBM Power L1024 servers, four IBM SAN Volume Controller nodes to support highly available storage virtualization in combination with two IBM FlashSystem 7300 and IBM FlashSystem 5015 storage systems.

Erhard Klein comments, “There is no alternative to IBM FlashSystem in terms of energy consumption, performance, physical space, and reliability. Winterhalter has been operating IBM FlashSystem for more than five years, and we are very happy with our experience.”

At this point, with 24 active Power10 processor cores and 8 TB of memory in each server, the solution is more than capable of handling the current workload.

“Synergy with SAP HANA on the Power Platform made our decision to choose IBM FlashSystem easy. Data deduplication, compression, and predictive analytics in a very small footprint is really very attractive. Flexibility to expand for data growth as future market requirements shift was also an important factor,” explains Erhard Klein.

“Working with BLUE Consult the deployment of our new IBM Power10 solution was carefully planned and expertly implemented. And should we need additional performance in the coming five years, we can easily scale out cost-efficiently by adding servers to enable simple and rapid expansion if necessary,” explains Erhard Klein.