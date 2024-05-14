To ensure smooth retail operations, the two Genossenschaften Migros Aare and Migros Zürich jointly provide an SAP platform service for SAP Retail using the finance, controlling and human capital management modules.

In an SAP lifecycle project, IBM Business Partner Bechtle combined four new IBM® Power® E1050 servers with IBM Power10 technology in a unified IBM Power Enterprise Pools 2.0 (PEP 2.0) configuration spanning both data centers. Today, this enables the two cooperatives to use their capacities flexibly in the event of server failures and to save costs. They pool their resources wherever possible. Migros Zürich and Migros Aare have long used a data center network to cover each other’s business continuity requirements and disaster provisioning. As a hardware platform, both cooperatives rely on IBM for their business-critical applications.

The two cooperatives are supported and advised by IBM Business Partner Bechtle as a trusted IT partner with a great deal of expertise in the data center business. As data volumes continued to grow while backup time windows remained fixed, it was clear that not only did the existing backup architecture need to be replaced, but also the architecture as a whole had to be questioned. In a second phase, the SAP Retail for merchandise management solution as well as the SAP ERP finance, controlling and human capital management environments also needed to be modernized in order to improve performance and optimize the software lifecycle.

After IBM Business Partner Bechtle had designed a new data center backup architecture spanning several server locations with IBM Storage Protect software and node replication in the data centers of Migros Zürich and the Genossenschaft Migros Aare, the server infrastructure was also brought up to date.

It was clear that although IBM was the favored hardware manufacturer, choosing a different vendor was by no means ruled out.