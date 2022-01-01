IBM® Power® Private Cloud with Shared Utility Capacity provides organizations with the business continuity and security that they have come to rely upon from Power with cloud-like agility and flexibility. Organizations can optimize their costs with shared resources and a pay-per-use by-the-minute economics model for compute capacity in Power® Enterprise Pools 2.0.
IBM Power: Driving agility and choice with flexible consumption options
Base capacity (processor activations, memory activations, operating system entitlement) acquired on Power10 or Power9® servers may be aggregated and effectively shared across a pool of sytems within an enterprise.
Minutes of metered capacity consumed may be debited against prepaid capacity credits on an account or may be invoiced at the end of each month.
Real-time and historical usage monitoring and analysis may be done by the Cloud Management Console.
IBM Power Enterprise Pools 2.0 delivers enhanced multisystem resource sharing and by-the-minute consumption of on-premises compute resources for clients deploying and managing a private cloud infrastructure.
Explore our guidance and support on how to implement Shared Utility Capacity.
The HMC Cloud Connector is a Linux service that pushes data into the Cloud Management Console (CMC) database upon user enablement.
Learn how to generate your pool ID, manage monthly billing usage contacts and prepaid credits as well as manage your inventory, including base software and hardware resources.
Use a security-rich virtual server for a consistent experience, modernizing at your pace and price point on and off premises.
Flexible Capacity on Demand for IBM Power is a usage-based pricing model for on-premises IBM Power servers.