The results of the new infrastructure became apparent almost immediately. Dynamic capacity provides Rg19 a pay-per-use pricing model that allows it to maintain buffer capacity for future growth. The company will only be charged for this capacity when it is used, and now it can quickly onboard new customers and rapidly adapt to capacity changes, align costs with customer usage and pass that flexibility along to its customers. Because costs are now usage based, Rg19 can offer shorter and more flexible terms without risk, and can scale up as its customers need to, without paying for more capacity than they use. Since most capacity usage is not linear, this is a huge boost to Rg19’s cost structure and reduces the operating costs for customers. In addition, Rg19 anticipates achieving a 19% reduction in operating costs—a substantial benefit to its bottom line.

Financing is more important than ever in many implementation projects because it can help companies start projects earlier and sooner than they would otherwise be able to move forward.

“The greatest benefit is that we are now more flexible in how we can propose offerings to the market, and more flexible in how we can implement solutions for customers. We excel in every SLA and are extremely happy with the robustness and ability of the systems,” says Lars Nygren, Chief Technology Officer at Rg19.