Carhartt chose to upgrade from its existing eight IBM POWER5 and POWER7 processor-based servers to just two POWER8 servers, a more than 70 percent reduction in the data center footprint. The opportunity to consolidate its physical servers was a strong selling point for Carhartt, offering significantly reduced workload for the IT team. The new IBM Power Systems servers include Capacity Upgrade on Demand features, enabling Carhartt to increase computing power as the workload grows, without the need to deploy new physical machines.

“The migration went very smoothly,” explains Michael Karasienski. “Thanks to Mainline’s POWER team, we were able to move all our existing data from our previous POWER environment to the new one very quickly, and we only experienced around 30 minutes of planned downtime per application. Since we made the switchover, performance has been extremely reliable - the new IBM Power Systems servers have been in place for around seven months now, and they haven’t needed to be rebooted once.

“We use Capacity Upgrade on Demand to expand our capabilities as our volumes rise. For example, the online sales shop runs on the IBM Power Systems platform, and we have recently expanded that online offering into the European market using virtualized servers. There are currently 30 virtual servers supporting our European online retail business, and we can simply create more as the need arises.”

Working with Mainline alongside IBM, Carhartt also deployed IBM Storwize® V7000 (predecessor to IBM FlashSystem 7200) IBM FlashSystem® V9000 storage solutions. Consolidating its data storage environment to the IBM systems has enabled Carhartt to reduce complexity and cut the IT management workload, as well as improve technical storage performance.

“Since we made the transition from traditional hard disk drive storage to the IBM solution, jobs have been running almost too fast for us,” says Michael Karasienski. “At first, users thought the reports were not running correctly, as they couldn’t believe how fast results were coming through! Overall, report times are now around 75 percent faster. Additionally, with IBM Storage, we have achieved around 70 percent data compression, releasing storage space and deferring the need to buy additional capacity.”