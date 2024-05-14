Repo Cyber Ltd.

The company evaluated many leading cloud service vendors before selecting IBM. “[The IBM team] believed in our solution and helped us to determine its architecture,” says Mindali. “Then, within a short period, they helped us set up our app and expand its capabilities with minimal risk to our company.” As a participant in the IBM Global Entrepreneur Program for Cloud Startups, Repo Cyber received affordable access to the IBM Cloud platform and other valuable technical and business resources.

Repo Cyber tested its app in Kiryat Yam, an Israeli port city of nearly 40,000 residents, including Russian, North African, Ethiopian and other immigrant populations who speak diverse languages. The city’s police force and other first responders handle a variety of events, including acts of terrorism, domestic violence, vandalism, and injuries and damage caused by earthquakes. In addition, the city’s C&C center monitors the streets and Mediterranean coastline through webcams plus receives information from traffic control systems, weather satellites, air quality sensors and earthquake detectors.

Through a pilot program, Repo Cyber and IBM teamed with city authorities to integrate the Repo Cyber system with the city’s C&C network and make the app available to residents and tourists. Now, individuals can quickly report everything from dangerous crimes, earthquakes and other life-threatening events to less-urgent public health and safety concerns, such as uncollected garbage and potholes on city streets. They can use texts, photographs, videos or voice messages, assured that their personal details will remain anonymous. The app also gives them the option of communicating in more than 80 languages.

IBM Watson® AI technology rapidly analyzes the information, correlating it with similar reports from other individuals and pertinent data collected from the city’s monitoring systems. It also cross-references the data with motor vehicle, terrorist, runaway and other databases. Based on this advanced analysis, the Repo Cyber system automatically notifies relevant government agencies so that they can make informed decisions on how to respond. It also translates reports as needed for the city’s C&C center operators and other officials, most of whom speak Hebrew as their first language. All of this happens in seconds in the cloud.

“For example, a citizen reports that a road is flooded,” explains Mindali. “Water on the road occurs in only in two ways—from excessive rainfall or an exploded water pipe … The Repo Cyber system pulls data from every single API, getting information about the environment, the weather, what is going on, everything that allows it to give a detailed final report to the final decision maker [to help him determine] if he needs to send out a police car.”

The city’s police force, fire crews and other first responders receive the insights through dedicated web and mobile portals. Mindali emphasizes that the Repo Cyber intelligence empowers them to respond with greater speed and urgency to dangerous situations before they escalate and potentially cause major injuries or deaths. He recounts how one citizen recently used the app to anonymously report that two teenage boys were driving dangerously on electric bikes. “When the policeman responded, he found that one of the kids carried several small bags of [marijuana], ready to sell to middle school youth,” says Mindali. “Because the Repo Cyber system alerted police to a dangerous event, they could quickly respond and in the end prevent a more serious event.”

Repo Cyber worked with IBM to design a hybrid, multicloud solution architecture with the following services delivered on an open IBM Cloud foundation:

IBM API Connect® service provides a single, signed, encrypted gateway for connections with municipal and other third-party systems.

IBM Blockchain Platform, powered by the Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Fabric, validates the source of each citizen communication with revealing personal details.

IBM Cloudant® distributed database speeds and scales throughput capacity and data storage.

IBM Identity and Access Management solution grants user access through secure sign-on.

IBM Watson IoT® Platform captures data from the city’s network of intelligent devices.

IBM Watson Knowledge Studio service custom trains highly accurate models for analyzing text, video, images and other unstructured data.

IBM Watson Visual Recognition service quickly and accurately tags, classifies and trains visual content.

Multicloud services provide speech-to-text translations in multiple languages, including Hebrew.