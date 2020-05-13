We are looking for entrepreneur teams with B2B solutions aiming to alter the competitive landscape or make a social impact in established industries or technology domains. A focus on medium to large companies is preferred but not required. Solutions based on (academic) research are highly valued. The cross functional capabilities of the team and their ability to receive our help are important. Finally we look at how we get along knowing that’s beside purpose that’s the source of energy to make a difference, sharing and giving to people you respect and trust.

Our program requisite is that you find value and are open to base your solution in whole or to large extent on IBM services or products. In particular IBM public cloud (where we offer free credits) but also IBM Cloud paks and IBM hardware are examples of eligible products.