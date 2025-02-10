Printus engaged IBM Business Partner SVA to consult on the infrastructure renewal, expressing the desire to achieve the highest possible performance, maintain scalability and increase the availability of its business-critical operations.

To maintain its standard of customer service and satisfaction, Printus upgraded its IT infrastructure from the IBM Power8® microprocesser to the latest Power10 processor-based systems. In doing so, it implemented two IBM Power E1080 servers with 96 cores and 6 TB of memory. Along with the new hardware, Printus will also adopt the IBM PowerVC solution. The PowerVC provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for its IBM AIX® and Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® environments running business-critical SAP software. It’s especially critical for running SAP’s warehouse management system on the IBM Db2® database and IBM WebSphere Application Server, and data warehouse running on Oracle. With PowerVC, teams can see all these environments and systems from a single dashboard across on prem and in the cloud, and control resources and balance workloads as needed.

Printus also upgraded its storage, implementing IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 and a tape library refresh with 10 Linear Tape-Open (LTO) tape drives, further accelerating performance of the new environment by lowering data latency and increasing scalability. With support for its Power8 processor-based environment coming to an end, Printus avoided expensive maintenance extension costs by collaborating closely with IBM and SVA to conduct a quick and seamless migration to Power10. Preparation sessions were held to perform sizing and performance measuring, helping to ensure the environment was right-sized for not only current operations and workloads, but also able to scale to support future growth of the business. Printus welcomed new technologies and innovations, such as N-Port ID Virtualization (NPIV) for Fibre Channel connections, virtual network interface cards (vNICs) to deliver better network performance and IBM Power Enterprise Pools 1.0 for flexibility to move mobile activations to alternative servers within the pool. Most critically, Printus is now equipped with a platform and IT infrastructure built to support its future migration to SAP S/4HANA.