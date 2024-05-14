I-D Foods gathered requirements from each business division, and evaluated vendor proposals to find the best fit. As a company with big ambitions, I-D Foods wanted an ERP platform that was truly enterprise-class, with a clear, long-term strategy.

Michael Issenman remarks: “We found that SAP S/4HANA was an excellent match for I-D Foods, offering the kind of cutting-edge process automation that would help us to increase volume and boost operational productivity.”

To support the SAP S/4HANA implementation, I-D Foods chose to deploy two IBM Power Systems S822 servers, which are virtualized using IBM PowerVM®. In separate logical partitions (LPARs), the servers run the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications operating system to support SAP S/4HANA, plus the IBM AIX® operating system to support other SAP® applications such as SAP Solution Manager and SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence.

“There are so many advantages to selecting IBM Power Systems to run SAP S/4HANA,” recalls Michael Issenman. “As we grow, we can add CPUs, memory and extra physical servers without missing a beat, and IBM provides outstanding local support.

“We were already running our previous business applications on IBM Power Systems, and we knew from experience that the platform is extremely reliable. With our new Power Systems implementation for SAP S/4HANA, we haven’t had a single issue or had to open any support tickets.

“From my perspective, the greatest advantage of IBM Power Systems is the superb virtualization from IBM PowerVM, which enables us to run multiple operating systems on the same physical machine without using a third-party hypervisor. Once you set up an LPAR, it is like having an entirely new physical server—there’s no security issues from having data leak between the different partitions like on some platforms. Thanks to IBM PowerVM, we can run fewer physical servers and achieve excellent utilization. For example, for our SAP S/4HANA application one vendor proposed 16 x86-based blades, yet we can achieve the same performance with just two Power Systems servers–an 87.5% smaller footprint. Because we run fewer servers, we pay reduced infrastructure hosting fees.”

SAP S/4HANA will capture considerably more transaction detail than the former ERP solution, and that data will then be used to generate the much-anticipated operational insight. To store the data and ensure rapid access for analysis, I-D Foods selected an IBM Storwize V5030 (now known as IBM FlashSystem® 5030) array.

“IBM Storwize (now IBM FlashSystem) was a natural choice to complement our IBM Power Systems servers. Storwize requires little maintenance and offers excellent performance at a great price. When we want to boost capacity, it’s easy to add new disks or shelves.”

Additionally, I-D Foods engaged IBM Global Financing to fund its investment in new IT infrastructure through an attractive 36-month leasing solution. Michael Issenman adds: “IBM Global Financing was very easy and wonderful to work with—we exchanged around five emails and then we were all set.”

NOVIPRO, an IBM Business Partner, hosts the new IBM Power Systems servers. Michael Issenman reports, “We have an excellent relationship with NOVIPRO, and they have stepped up to the table to provide everything we need as we embark on this exciting new chapter of our business.

“For the interim period while we implement SAP S/4HANA, NOVIPRO is helping us move our previous business applications to IBM POWER8® so that we can retire the older IBM Power Systems servers.”