After meeting with all of the vendors who responded to the RFP, EBank chose to work with IBM Business Partner Sumerge, an international IT solution provider and consultancy headquartered in Cairo.

“It was clear during the RFP stage that EBank was doing something different than its competition,” says Mohamed Nour, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Sumerge. “They were really looking to make the leap to digital transformation, and we understood the vision and showed how we could build a banking-as-a-service platform to enable innovation in digital channels and other initiatives.”

Sumerge worked with Tawfik and his team to build a containerized API integration layer, using IBM Cloud Pak for Integration and the Red Hat OpenShift container platform, that connects EBank’s corporate and retail business channels and partners with its core banking and other banking systems. The teams also used the IBM solution to build a full Automatic Clearing House (ACH) remittance flow over the integration layer. “We unified integration requirements and enabled rapid, secure connectivity between all applications in a heterogeneous environment,” says Wehady. “It gives us the agility to develop, test, refine and roll out at a speed that matches the bank’s strategy.”

In parallel with the integration layer project, EBank worked with Sumerge to implement the content management component of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation. Using these solutions, EBank automates account opening for customers, including management of records and data in a central repository.

Together, the integration and automation solutions are a major boost to EBank’s processing speeds. “The performance is amazing,” says Shoukry. “We have reduced transaction times dramatically and also eliminated the need for manual work on thousands of daily transactions.”

The EBank and Sumerge teams—and the IBM Customer Success team as well—collaborated in an agile fashion to implement the business automation and integration solutions together on the same OpenShift cluster along with the bank’s digital channel applications. As Tawfik describes it, “Each of the projects had dependencies on the others, so we worked on small patches of the overall architecture in a parallel mode, performing analysis, development, deployment and testing, and in this way we could continually communicate specifications to a third-party developer helping with our digital channels.”

Ahmed Azraq, IBM Customer Success Manager Architect for EBank, also comments on the unique and highly collaborative nature of the project: “EBank is the first enterprise in Egypt to have multiple IBM Cloud Paks running in a single Red Hat OpenShift cluster in production. Throughout the implementation, we had a one-team spirit across IBM, Red Hat, Sumerge and EBank. In some situations, we had calls across all four entities working closely together to ensure timely support of EBank’s objectives.”

And while implementation was still in process, the project received an important real-world test. The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued a mandate that all transfers between domestic banks must be performed by automated straight-through processing (STP), so that funds would move from one bank to another instantly. It was a challenge, says Tawfik, but the teams were more than ready. “The mandate became a great opportunity to showcase the flexibility of our integration layer. We built the STP logic and a seamless transaction flow between core banking, the channels, the RPA processes and the national switch, and we completed the project more than one year ahead of the alternative options.”