OCB decided to use the OpenAPI Specifications (OAS) with OpenAPI after researching and analyzing the standard. Using the OAS would provide OCB with a vendor-neutral format that is also a widely adopted industry standard.

OCB selected the IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration solution with an external API gateway. IBM Cloud Pak for Integration provides API management, application integration, end-to-end security and enterprise messaging. It also supports additional tasks such as enhanced API test generation and API portal and workload balancing. This choice provided the bank with a complete, intuitive and scalable API platform that supports creating, exposing, managing and monetizing APIs across clouds.

“OpenAPI is the foundation for OCB to optimize connections to partners and to customers,” says Du Xuan Vu, Chief Information Officer at OCB.

IBM was already providing many of OCB’s technology systems, such as IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation software to provide AI-generated recommendations and analytics, and IBM® Integrated Analytics System, a high performance hardware platform and database query engine for analytics and reporting. While ensuring the core technology foundation at OCB is unified, IBM supports security and efficiency within the operation.

OCB chose to use Open Banking combined with an OpenAPI library that partners could access. Open Banking works with OpenAPI to enable developers to easily build applications for financial institutions. OCB’s OpenAPI technology configuration is based on IBM Cloud Pak for Integration with an external API gateway. Open Banking provides open access to banking transactions and other consumer financial data from banks and financial institutions when customers opt in for services. The OpenAPI library has a portal that allows partners and developers to register and use APIs from the library.

OCB and IBM Business Partner Southeast Asia Information Technology Joint Stock Company (SEATECH) worked together to research and analyze the OAS. Later, SEATECH worked in partnership with OCB to implement the technical portion of the OpenAPI journey.

“In the past few years, there have been many pioneering banks implementing OpenAPI,” says Nguyen Tuan Khang, Country Leader, Cloud and Cognitive Software at IBM Vietnam. “Companies are creating new business models with this technology. OCB has joined them.”